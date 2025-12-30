Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mel Gibson and his longtime girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, have separated.

The Oscar winner, 69, and the screenwriter, 35, reportedly ended their relationship over one year ago, but they will continue to co-parent their young son, Lars, together.

“Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” Gibson and Ross told People magazine in a joint statement.

The Independent has contacted Gibson’s representatives for comment.

The former couple first met in 2014 through mutual friends and began dating shortly after. In 2017, it was announced that Ross was pregnant.

Gibson and Ross met through mutual friends in 2014 ( Getty Images )

The Braveheart star and Ross have largely kept their relationship private over the years, although they did make their red carpet debut in 2016 at the 69th Cannes Film Festival and also walked the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars.

Earlier this year, the two lost their Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires. Although Gibson was working out of town at the time, he said his family and their animals were safely evacuated.

“The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we're all happy and healthy and out of harm's way, that's all I can care about, really,” he said during an appearance on NewsNation in January.

In addition to Lars, Gibson has eight older children. He has one daughter, Hannah, 45, and six sons, Christian, 43, Edward, 43, William, 40, Louis, 37, Milo, 35, and Thomas, 26, with his ex-wife, Robyn Moore, plus 16-year-old daughter Lucia with his ex-girlfriend, songwriter and pianist Oksana Grigorieva.

More to follow