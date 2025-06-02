Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Spice Girls reunited to celebrate Mel B’s 50th birthday in a leopard-themed bash over the weekend, however rumours swirled after some of the band’s members didn’t turn up.

The pop singer and women’s activist also known as Scary Spice held the event at Habbibi, a bar in Leeds city centre on Saturday (31 May).

Attendees were instructed to wear leopard print in ode to her characteristic style throughout her career. Among the guests at the party were her fiancé Rory McPhee, sister Danielle Brown, and comedian Leigh Francis, commonly known by his alter-ego Keith Lemon.

Of her former band mates, Baby Spice Emma Bunton and Sporty Spice Mel C were also in attendance. Bunton wore a long-sleeved leopard-print minidress, attending with her partner Jade Jones who wore a patterned shirt. Mel C wore a sports-themed take with a leopard-print dress and trainers.

But Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham were notably absent from the celebrations.

Insiders said Beckham had prior work commitments and that Horner had declined the invitation, according to The Sun.

The Independent has contacted representatives for both for comment.

However, the singers did share heartfelt messages to their bandmate on social media. Horner shared a throwback photo from the heyday of their career in the Nineties, writing: “Happy 50th birthday Mel B, wishing you a very wonderful year ahead.”

Mel C and Emma Bunton attended Mel B’s 50th birthday party in Leeds ( Instagram/OfficialMelB )

Meanwhile, Beckham shared a picture of the pair in Tokyo, Japan in 1998, writing: “Happy birthday Mel B!! Kisses xx.”

The missing singers did not go without notice as fans commented: “PITY not seeing Victoria and Geri there. They were probably ‘BUSY’ with their duties.”

“The way Mel B celebrates all her Spices but two of them never celebrate her is sad,” speculated another. “Her, Emma and Mel C deserve better than those other two.”

The five members of the group have not performed together since the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, with a 2019 reunion going ahead without Beckham. However, all five members attended Beckham’s 50th birthday last year.

But Horner told The Sunday Times in March that “there will be something” with all five members involved in the future.

“My hope is we come back together as a collective,” she said. “It’s more respectful to come as one. We’ll come as one.”

Despite rumours of a personal falling out with Mel B, Horner said all five Spice Girls are in a group chat.

Rumours have also circulated that the group are planning on launching a gig as avatars, akin to ABBA’s Voyage.