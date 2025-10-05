Meghan in Paris: Duchess attends fashion show of friend Pierpaolo Piccioli

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has made a solo trip to Europe to support her friend the fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli at Paris Fashion Week.

A spokesman for the duchess said: “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the Balenciaga show in Paris on Saturday night in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of creative director for the house.

“This marks her first time back to the shows in over a decade.

“Over the years, the duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo.

open image in gallery Meghan arrives at the show in Paris on Saturday night ( Getty Images for Balenciaga )

“They have worked closely together collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage.

“She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different.

“This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga.”

Meghan, who announced her arrival in Paris with an Instagram story, wore a white outfit of wide-leg trousers and a blazer from the collection for the show on Saturday.

In April 2022, Meghan opened the Invictus Games wearing a white Valentino suit, with matching Aquazzura shoes and matching Valentino bag, which had a gold chain designed to match her signature jewellery.

And in February 2019 she wore a red Valentino dress when she arrived with Harry for a three-day tour of Morocco.

The Italian designer left Valentino last year after 25 years, having been sole creative director since 2016, previously sharing the role for some years with Maria Grazia Chiuri, who left to work for Dior.

open image in gallery Meghan has previously worn designs by Pierpaolo Piccioli ( PA Archive )

At Valentino, Piccioli established himself as a giant of the fashion industry.

His collections spanned womenswear, menswear and couture, all with an emphasis on classic designs and unique use of colour.

He worked with several brand ambassadors including The Devil Wears Prada actress Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Florence Pugh.