Meghan Markle has brushed off the critics’ panning of With Love, Meghan by returning with a second series of the Netflix lifestyle show. If you’re feeling a sense of déjà vu, you’re not alone — the new season comes just five months after the first and shows Meghan once again cooking and conversing with her star-studded cast of friends.

Visiting her this time in her Montecito kitchen are Queer Eye’s Tan France, life coach Jay Shetty, and model Chrissy Teigen. Offering tips and tricks for gardening and hosting, recipes for cooking, and snapshots of her everyday with Prince Harry in California, all eight episodes of season two have landed on the streaming platform.

The show paints an idyllic and aspirational portrait of Meghan’s life (some viewers have called it tone-deaf) — but I’ve spotted one item in her kitchen that’s surprisingly obtainable for those watching at home.

The Duchess can be seen using the titanium always pan pro (was $179, now $159, Fromourplace.com) in chrome and gold from cookware brand Our Place. An A-lister favorite (Selena Gomez, Oprah, and Cameron Diaz are all fans), the brand is instantly recognizable thanks to its matching pastel-hued sets that make mealtimes a more aesthetic affair.

It’s the kind of kitchenware you’re just as likely to take a picture of as you are to actually cook with. But Our Place isn’t style over substance — its designs have earned a spot in the best non-stick pans and rival Ninja for quality and durability.

So, if you’re looking to introduce an element of Meghan’s kitchen into your own humble abode, here’s where to shop the Royal-approved pan. Better yet, it’s currently reduced.