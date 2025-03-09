Meghan shares new picture of Prince Harry and daughter Lilibet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a new photo of the duke and their daughter Lilibet to mark International Women’s Day.

In a post to her 2.4 million Instagram followers, Meghan wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day!

“Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day.”

The 43-year-old then shared several photos including one with her mother and another of her and the Duke of Sussex on the beach.

Another image showed Harry on a boat with their daughter Lilibet, who was born in 2021.

It comes after Meghan announced season two of her With Love, Meghan series, which sees the former Suits actress cook and give hosting tips.

The lifestyle series launched on Netflix last week after being delayed from January because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Just hours later, Meghan officially launched her As Ever brand, with her updated website revealing her first products were her raspberry jam, and the flower sprinkles she repeatedly promotes throughout the show.

A number of other famous faces also marked the global event, including Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon, reality star Kris Jenner, and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Jenner - the 69-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian family - praised her “beautiful, strong, amazing, smart, fearless, passionate and loving daughters”.

She posted a selection of photos of her with her mother, daughters and granddaughters and wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day!

“Every day I am in awe of the incredible women in my life, but especially my beautiful, strong, amazing, smart, fearless, passionate and loving daughters.

“Watching each of them carve their own path, lift each other up and create their own legacies is the greatest gift a mother could ask for.

“You all inspire me beyond words, as business women and as mothers, and I couldn’t be prouder.

“I’m also so grateful for my mother, who taught me everything about resilience, grace and believing in yourself. And for the amazing women I’m lucky enough to call my best friends.

“Your love, support, and encouragement means everything to me and you continue to show us what women can accomplish when we stand together.

“What a blessing to be surrounded by so many incredible woman. Wishing everyone a happy international women’s day!!!”

In another social media post the Duchess of York championed “the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere”.

“From those who have shaped history to the countless unsung heroes making a difference every day, their impact is truly remarkable”, she said.

“As a mother to two incredible daughters and a grandmother to two wonderful girls, I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by strong, compassionate, and inspiring women.

“From family to friends and the many extraordinary women I’ve met along the way, I am constantly reminded of the power of kindness, courage, and determination.

“Women supporting women is one of the greatest forces for change. So today, and every day, let’s continue to lift each other up and celebrate the women who inspire us.”

Oscar-winning actress Witherspoon, 48, gave a shout-out to some of the women “who have truly inspired me with their own words or their actions” in an Instagram video.

She then hailed her “dear friend”, comedy writer and actress Mindy Kaling, and said she had been influenced by academic Brene Brown and filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Witherspoon is most known for her movie roles but is also the founder of media company Hello Sunshine, which “aims to broaden perspective and empower women”, according to its website.

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown said the women she looks up to the most are her sisters and mother, during an appearance on Heart’s Saturday Breakfast with Mark Wright and Olly Murs.

She also said she wants to “put female heroes on screen for young girls to be able to look up to”.