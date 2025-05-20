Meghan compares doing business to gardening in latest podcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has compared business to gardening saying some periods are for "blooming," and others to "tending to the soil."

Meghan's recent podcast episode debuted shortly after King Charles and Queen Camilla, both avid gardeners, toured the Chelsea Flower Show.

During their visit, they encountered David Beckham and admired a rose named in honour of Charles.

In her Confessions Of A Female Founder series, the former Suits star spoke with Cassandra Thurswell, the founder of sustainable hair and beauty brand Kitsch.

Meghan shared with listeners that a clear vision is key: "Oh, that garden will grow."

Charles and Camilla visited the Chelsea Flower Show in London on Monday ( PA )

The duchess said: “OK, so I think you guys know, I really like being in the garden, and running a business, funnily enough, it’s a lot like gardening.

“Some seasons are for blooming. Others are for planting seeds, but most of the work, especially early on, it’s tending to the soil.

“It’s the foundation. It’s what everything is going to grow out of.”

Last week, her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, focused on celebrating the seasons when she urged society to “reconnect to nature and celebrate a new dawn within our hearts” in the first of her Mother Nature series of videos, starting with spring.

Meghan celebrated her seventh wedding anniversary on Monday by sharing a noticeboard of unseen private family photographs of husband the Duke of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She often posts footage of herself walking through her garden in Montecito, California, collecting produce or arranging flowers.

Meghan added: “You’ve got to make sure the roots are strong enough to carry what’s coming next, and this is especially true when you’re bootstrapping a business, running a business, independent of any investors, private equity… you are doing it on your own.

“You have to be so intentional and careful with all of your choices, and you can’t expect a harvest to happen overnight.”

The duchess said: “Financing your own company forces a very different kind of rhythm.

“It invites you to choose patience over speed. And guess what? Eventually, with a strong vision and all of that care on the details, oh, that garden will grow.”