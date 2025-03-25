Meghan Markle adds lucrative disclaimer to online shop selling products she endorses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle has launched a new Instagram shop selling both luxury and high street items.

The 43-year-old has a number of businesses in the works, including her Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan and her long-awaited lifestyle brand As Ever (rebranded from American Riviera Orchard after a trademark dispute).

The new store features high-end clothing including a sleeveless gown by Heidi Merrick, selling for £1,072, Saint Laurent sandals worth £600, and a “Happiness Retreat” necklace for nearly £400. There are cheaper items too including a Uniqlo trench selling for £99, and various items from J Crew including a denim-look shirt on sale for £38.

Markle launched the shop within an hour of posting a rare picture of herself with her children, Archie and Lilibet, writing: “Every day is a love story”.

In an Instagram story announcing the news, she shared a screen recording of the store with the caption: “Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. Link in bio” along with a red heart emoji.

A disclaimer for the page on shopmy reads: “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them! *Please note, some products may contain commissionable links*”.

Markle announced the launch of her Instagram shop ( Instagram/Meghan )

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex unveiled her first line of products for her brand, As Ever. They featured honey, raspberry spread, crepe mix, and hibiscus tea.

The brand will be a return to her lifestyle blogging days, as Markle formerly ran a blog called The Tig in 2014.

“As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening – this is what I do,” she explained.

“And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first.”

Meghan and Harry stepped back from official royal duties and left the UK in 2020. Since then, they have undertaken a number of different ventures, from their Archewell non-profit organisation to Archetypes podcasts, the latter of which Meghan left a year after signing a multi-year deal with Spotify.