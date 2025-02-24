Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle’s new brand, As Ever, isn’t expected to release its products anytime soon.

Along with her highly-anticipated lifestyle company, which she recently rebranded, Meghan has another big project in the offing: a Netflix reality show called With Love, Meghan. The program will show Meghan cooking and gardening in her California home with some of her famous friends.

The series was initially set to come out in January but was pushed back due to the devastating wildfires in LA. It now has a release date of March 4.

While Meghan’s TV project is coming out next week, that reportedly won’t be the case for her new products. According to a Page Six report, the goods from As Ever — including her famous jam — won’t be available for purchase until “months” after With Love, Meghan comes out.

The publication previously revealed that Markle has teamed up with Netflix to sell her products.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Meghan for comment.

As well as fruit preserves, the brand will also sell dog biscuits. Polo player Nacho Figueras, a close friend of Meghan and Harry’s, recently showed off his delivery of the Duchess’s raspberry jam and dog biscuits on Instagram.

According to trademark application documents, the goods and services listed include a variety of home goods, such as tableware, cookbooks, food, pet food, and kitchenware. The application is also seeking approval for a retail store that stocks everything from textiles, tableware, and cookbooks to jellies, jams, marmalades, spreads, butter, and edible oils.

Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, ‘With Love, Meghan,’ will be released on March 4 ( Getty Images )

Earlier this month, Meghan announced that she was relaunching her lifestyle brand, which was previously named American Riviera Orchard. While sharing the news, the duchess filmed herself in her family’s garden, as her husband Prince Harry could be heard saying “It’s recording” in the background.

“I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about,” she said. “Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.”

Previously, the Duchess of Sussex experienced issues regulating American Riviera Orchard as she sought to trademark the brand in the summer of 2024, which was rejected in August due to issues with how it was filed.

She was told she cannot have exclusive rights to the name ‘American Riviera’ because it’s a commonly used place name to describe where she and Harry live in Santa Barbara. The addition of the word ‘Orchard’ reportedly made little difference to this dispute.

However, her new brand name and logo has also quickly drawn criticism.

Last week, a small Mallorcan town named Porreres accused Meghan’s logo of copying their coat of arms, which features a palm tree with two swallows on each side. As Ever’s logo also features a palm tree but with two hummingbirds on each side.

In response to the town’s claim, a representative for Meghan and Harry told The Independent: “The logo incorporates a palm tree as a nod to The Duke and Duchess’ home in California, along with two hummingbirds — a favorite of Prince Harry’s.

“The distinct shape enclosing the birds and tree was intentionally designed to create a unique and personal emblem. As part of the process, comprehensive global searches of registered trademarks were conducted.”

In addition, a clothing brand based in New York City, also called As Ever, released a statement to clarify that it was not affiliated with the Duchess’s company.

“In the last 36 hours there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand. We are aware. We are not affiliated,” the company’s owner, Mark Kolski, wrote in the post’s caption.

Kolski later revealed in an interview with The U.S. Sun that while he does not own the trademark, he is still “exploring all possibilities” since he has sold clothing under that name since 2017.