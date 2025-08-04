What makes the Mediterranean diet so healthy?
The Mediterranean diet is recommended by doctors for a reason
The Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest dietary options for a long life.
But, why is that the case? Researchers say the answer lies both in the nutritious value of the meals and in their anti-inflammatory ingredients, such as dark leafy greens and olive oil.
“The Mediterranean diet is probably one tool to keep your underlying systems in harmony with each other, and that may make you less vulnerable,” Dr. Annie Moore, a University of Colorado School of Medicine internal medicine specialist, said in a statement.
Eating anti-inflammatory foods — including nuts, tomatoes, and salmon — is important to help reduce inflammation. Inflammation, which is our immune system’s natural response to invaders, can be harmful when it persists.
Chronic inflammation has been linked to heart disease, respiratory illness, autoimmune disease, arthritis, dementia, cancer, and other conditions, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Other foods have been tied to chronic inflammation, including those with high-fat and sugar content.
"Many experimental studies have shown that components of foods or beverages may have anti-inflammatory effects," Dr. Frank Hu, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health, said.
So, the next time you make a meal, what do you choose to stay Mediterranean diet-compliant?
If you’re choosing a protein, make it fishy. Oily fish including salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fats, which have been shown to exhibit anti-inflammatory properties. Maybe also reach for fish oil, but know that there’s no convincing evidence to recommend them, according to Harvard Women’s Health Watch.
“Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are part of a healthy diet that is associated with lower levels of inflammation. Your body can't manufacture omega-3 fatty acids —eicosapentaenoic acid, docosahexaenoic acid, and alpha-linolenic acid — so it's important to get them through your diet,” Harvard Health said.
Experts say to cook that fish in extra-virgin olive oil, which contains anti-oxidants that fight inflammation. One is known as oleocanthal, which “has been shown to work like ibuprofen,” according to Harvard Health. Olive oil can help fight arthritis symptoms throughout the body, according to the Arthritis Foundation.
“Antioxidants are almost like a shield around your cells, like a blanket around them to protect them from oxidative damage,” registered dietitian Julia Zumpano explained to the Cleveland Clinic.
But, it’s not just olive oil that’s a great source of antioxidants. As a side, reach for the greens and the beans, David Dunaief, an internist in New York, told The Washington Post.
“Dark, leafy green vegetables may lower inflammation by increasing antioxidant levels,” he said.
There are many versions of a Mediterranean diet. The MIND diet, or “Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay” diet, targets the health of the aging brain with its selection. Whereas the DASH diet, or ”Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension” eating plan, is focused on fighting high blood pressure.
Make sure to avoid ultraprocessed foods, including soda, smoked meat, chips, white bread, and others that are high in saturated fats, sodium, and sugar. Recent research has tied eating ultraprocessed food to an increased risk of lung cancer.
Instead, grab a whole wheat roll, put nuts and tomatoes in a salad, and eat blueberries and other fruit for — or, at least, with — your dessert. Cherries are in season!
“Sometimes it’s easier to add healthy foods than taking other foods away,” Moore said.
