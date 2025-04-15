How to bring comfort and lasting style with carpets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Much like a feature wall or mural, with so much surface to work with, carpeting can be your canvas for creating a statement or calming aesthetic, depending on your scheme.

Moreover, when it comes to design versus comfort, with so many colourways, weaves and natural fibres, you never have to compromise with what’s underfoot – with the right flooring you can pad around barefoot with a sense of symmetry.

Especially as we step into summer and feel inspired to lay the groundwork for interior updates and bring our homes to life…

Soft pastels and muted hues

When it come to a palette refresh, soft pastels are the perfect way to introduce lightness and warmth into interiors, says Eve Fitzhenry, consumer marketing manager at Crucial Trading.

“Shades of powder blue, blush pink, and sage green bring a sense of calm while maintaining a contemporary feel.”

“These muted tones act as a versatile base, allowing for bolder accents in furniture and décor,” suggests Fitzhenry.

For a subtle yet elegant update, she says to look for carpets which blend understated colour with intricate weaves, perfect for achieving a refined, summer-ready look.

Statement stripes

“Stripes remain a go-to for adding structure and elongating a space,” says Fitzhenry. “This season, expect a shift towards broader, bolder striped designs that create impact while maintaining timeless appeal.”

Whether in monochrome or playful multi-tone palettes, she says stripes are a stylish way to add personality and energy to a room.

Think vibrant yet sophisticated stripes, suggests Fitzhenry. “Ideal for hallways, staircases, or living areas that need a dynamic update.”

Understated luxury

Plush, inviting textures continue to define modern luxury…

“Deep-pile wool carpets and finely woven designs elevate interiors with an effortlessly chic aesthetic,” highlights Fitzhenry.

“This season, the focus is on tactile, soft surfaces that enhance comfort while maintaining a tailored look.”

Nature-inspired neutrals

The new season’s connection to nature extends into flooring, with earthy, organic tones leading the way, notes Fitzhenry.

“Think warm beiges, soft taupes, and sand-inspired hues that create a grounded, harmonious feel.”

She continues: “These subtle neutrals pair effortlessly with natural wood furniture and linen textures, making them a staple for timeless, calming interiors.”

For a contemporary take on neutral flooring, she says seagrass herringbone and sisal bring both texture and durability – ideal for high-traffic spaces.

Geometric elegance

Perfectly placed for Mediterranean style schemes, patterned carpets are making a strong statement this season.

“Particularly geometric motifs that add rhythm and structure to a room,” underlines Fitzhenry. “Whether through symmetrical grids, herringbone weaves, or abstract forms, these designs inject personality while maintaining sophistication.”

Her top tip is to look for bold, graphic designs which she says are ideal for those looking to infuse energy and style into their space.

Ideal for creating a summery ambience, complement geometric carpeting or woven rugs by introducing scatter cushions in a corresponding print, a shimmer of metal and Moroccan-inspired furnishings for a boutique hotel vibe.