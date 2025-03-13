Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nancy French wasn’t too pleased with a McDonald’s branch after seeing how they had modernized the children’s play area.

The upset mom shared a photo of the section at a new McDonald’s in Franklin, Tennessee, on X, writing: “I’m so disappointed.”

The bare play area simply includes two chairs facing two tablets on the wall in the corner of the restaurant.

In a follow-up video posted on her account, French moved back to show the full floor of the kid’s area, including a large device, similar to a dance machine but without a screen.

“I went back in to make sure I didn’t miss something,” her caption read. “There was this column thing that might be for getting kids to exercise. But I don’t think this is temporary. I think this is it.”

Nancy French expresses her frustrations over a modernized play area at her local McDonald's ( X/@NancyAFrench )

“This is the totality of the play area,” French said, focusing her camera on the “playground safety rules.”

She then poked fun at one rule urging kids to “wear socks at all times,” questioning why that would be the case if there was only really a tablet to play with.

French’s post on X prompted widespread debate, with many parents questioning whether the previous play areas — complete with plastic ball pits and winding tube slides — should be restored.

One mom supported the return of the McDonald’s playground, urging the franchise to “bring back huge play gyms.”

“I remember taking my boys to the plastic ball pits which they loved. Of course, it's also a pit of germs but they made it through childhood just fine,” another agreed.

A third said: “This would not gather the smallest inkling of a kid's attention.”

“McDonalds is not a childcare facility. They are there to eat,” one X user argued, while another noted: “The playgrounds of the past were a liability nightmare, so there's no way they're coming back.”

In a statement sent to the Post, a representative for McDonald’s said: “McDonald’s and our franchisees are proud to provide family-friendly spaces across many of our US restaurants.

“While this restaurant has a few interactive features for younger guests, it does not represent the full PlayPlace design and experience,” they continued.

The Independent has reached out to McDonald’s for a comment.