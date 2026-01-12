McDonald’s plans big menu changes in 2026 including its biggest burger ever

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McDonald’s is reportedly gearing up to roll out some massive menu changes for 2026, including the U.S. introduction of its biggest burger yet, according to a report.

The fast food giant is set to feature several new menu items this year, including its biggest burger ever, an official “secret menu” and a partnership with Pokémon — though American fans should be warned, not all of the new items are expected to hit the U.S.

McDonald’s “Big Arch,” a massive double patty burger that has already been introduced abroad, may make its U.S. debut this year, according to the Daily Mail.

The menu item features two beef patties, white cheddar cheese slices, crispy onions, lettuce, pickles and Big Arch sauce — all served on a poppy and sesame seed bun.

McDonald’s has not publicly commented about the item’s speculated launch in the U.S., news of which spread after an American employee shared a photo outlining new menu items coming in January on Reddit.

open image in gallery McDonald’s is reportedly getting ready to launch its biggest burger yet in the U.S., the Big Arch, which is popular amongst the fast food chain’s diners abroad ( Getty/iStock )

McDonald’s did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.

The beefier burger also comes with a steeper price tag, according to the Mail.

In Canada, a Big Arch meal with fries and a drink runs consumers about $12.59, which translates to roughly $9 U.S. dollars — pricier than most other menu items.

It wouldn’t be the first time McDonald’s made big moves to try and win customers back, after 2024 saw the chain report its first sales decline since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fast-food chain made a quick recovery by introducing some special offers, including a four-item meal deal for $5 that helped boost sales from 2024 going into 2025.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s revealed its biggest menu changes in years, including a new McValue menu that features eight items across breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Additionally, a new add one for $1 offer allows customers to add local food and drink deals to their meals, the company said.

open image in gallery The Big Arch features two beef patties, white cheddar cheese slices, crispy onions, lettuce, pickles and Big Arch sauce, served on a poppy and sesame seed bun ( McDonald's )

The company also plans to continue its $5 meal deal, which has been extended multiple times since the summer.

McDonald’s may also see a Pokémon-themed Happy Meal to celebrate the gaming franchise’s 30th anniversary. While the collaboration has not officially been confirmed, The Street reported that the promotion could include four-card booster packs and themed packaging.

Meanwhile, internationally, the company plans to release a “secret menu” that turns viral social media food hacks into limited-time deals, according to Fox 35. No U.S. rollout has been confirmed.

"Some of these mash-ups shouldn't work, but they are weirdly good and need to be tried to be believed," Ben Fox, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for McDonald's in the U.K. and Ireland, said in a statement.

"This limited-time lineup celebrates the creativity of our customers that we see every day on social media."