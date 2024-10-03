Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



McDonald’s is bringing back its iconic Monster Boo buckets, just in time for spooky season.

The fast food chain shared a post to Instagram on October 1 to reveal the newest buckets in honor of Halloween. “Happy spooky szn to all who celebrate. Boo buckets r back,” the company wrote in the caption, before revealing the buckets will be available at participating restaurants in the US on Tuesday, October 15.

The buckets come in four colors – blue, orange, green, and white – and each one features a different happy monster face. Every bucket comes with a yellow handle, along with McDonald’s signature yellow “M” attached to it.

The plastic container is a temporary replacement for the classic, red Happy Meal box as long as supplies last. So, the main way to get your hands on this bucket is by ordering a Happy Meal, which includes a main dish, a side, a drink, and a toy.

open image in gallery McDonald’s Boo Buckets have returned for spooky season ( McDonald’s )

According to McDonald’s, customers can personalize their pails, which come with a different monster design than last year. Customers will be given custom stickers with their purchase, so they can dress up their buckets in any way they like.

After McDonald’s shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans expressed their excitement about the return of the iconic boo buckets.

“Alright!!! I love Boo Buckets!! I literally use them to trick or treat!” one person wrote, while another added: “It’s officially spooky season.”

“Oh wow. I need one of each,” a third responded.

McDonald’s also offered its iconic Halloween buckets last year, but with a bit of a different design. In 2023, the buckets – which were white, green, orange, and purple – came with lids. The different faces on the buckets included a monster, skeleton, mummy, and vampire.

After the beloved Monster Boo Buckets were introduced in 1986, they went on to be sporadically released throughout the following years. However, they didn’t make an official comeback until 2016. After that, McDonald’s didn’t sell the festive pails again until 2022, making this the third consecutive year of Boo Buckets.

McDonald’s recently brought back one of its iconic keepsakes but with a twist. In August, the brand launched a new cup, which highlighted the brand’s collectible toys from different eras. The cup featured the Grimace Mug from 1976, the Pet Lovin’ Barbie from 1999, and a Shrek toy from 2007.