Deals and wheels: Post box transformed into EV charger, Enyaq pricing revealed and new Mazda6e broadens firm’s EV range

:: New Mazda6e unveiled to sit alongside MX-30 in brand’s electrified line-up

Mazda has used this year’s Brussels Motor Show to unveil its next electric car – introducing the 6e.

The Mazda6e will be the firm’s second EV, sitting alongside the MX-30 in the brand’s model line-up.

Available as a five-door hatchback, the car will be offered with a choice of two battery packs. The former is a 68.8kWh unit with an electric motor that delivers 254bhp and 320Nm of torque while 0-60mph is dealt with in 7.4 seconds. Mazda claims this offering will take the car up to 300 miles on a single charge and is compatible with 200kW DC rapid charging, taking the vehicle from a 10 to 80 per cent top up in 22 minutes. The latter is a larger 80kWh unit with an electric motor that develops 240bhp and has the same torque figures as the former, while 0-60mph takes 7.6 seconds. It has a claimed range of up to 345 miles and a DC rapid charge takes 45 minutes to get the car from a 10 to 80 per cent.

The car’s design utilises frameless doors, integrated door handles and 19-inch alloy wheel designs. At the back, there is a horizontal tail light bar as well as brand-specific lettering which replaces the old Mazda logo on the bootlid. Finally, there is an extendable rear spoiler which Mazda claims enhances stability at speed.

Inside, there is a panoramic glass roof and a floating centre console and instrument panel. In terms of technology, the 6e comes with a 14.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, while a head-up display also comes fitted, too.

Mazda’s 6e will offer up to 330 litres of rear boot space, supplemented by an additional 70 litre front boot – ideal for stowing charging cables. Also, Mazda will offer the car in two different flavours, consisting of Takumi and Takumi Plus – more details on these specifications will be revealed in due course.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director at Mazda Motors UK, said: “The Mazda6e is the car our dealers have been waiting for, with a nod to the popularity of the Mazda6 it’s a real statement of intent for the future and illustrates how Mazda can bring great design, technology and style to battery electric vehicles. And with the suspension, power steering and braking carefully calibrated by the team at Mazda research Europe in Frankfurt to match European and UK preferences, I’m sure the Mazda6e will be an electric car that delivers that engaging driver experience you’d expect from a Mazda.”

Prices, full specifications and order book openings are yet to be revealed but the car is expected to go on sale in the UK in the first half of 2026.

:: Post box EV charger helps to preserve look of old farmhouse

An electric vehicle charger installation specialist devised an ingenious solution for preserving the look of an old farmhouse while wiring in an EV charge point.

Neil McGavock, from Powered EVNI, a specialist company covering areas across Northern Ireland, was contacted by a customer who wanted an electric vehicle charge point installed in their older property. They also had an idea to position the charger inside a traditional red postbox to help preserve the look of the old farmhouse.

McGavock told the PA news agency: “He [the homeowner] lives in an old farmhouse and was looking for something a little different that wouldn’t look out of place on his property.”

After several discussions it was the Ohme ePod charger that proved to be the best fit and, with some extra modifications – including additional metal rods that helped to strengthen the postbox’s connection to the old house’s wall – the charge point was successfully installed behind the traditional red of the post box.

Most importantly, the key-operated door on the front of the post box can still be used, allowing the owner to ‘lock’ the charger away and keep it hidden when not in use.

McGavock added: “It turned out great and he [the customer] was very pleased with the result.”

The Ohme ePod usually has a power output of 7kW, which is enough to fully charge a typical EV overnight. However, it also has a compact size overall which made it better suited for this particular installation.

:: The new Skoda Enyaq will start at £39,000

Skoda has revealed prices and specifications for its refreshed Enyaq electric SUV.

The range kicks off at £39,000 for the entry-level SE L with the smaller ‘60’ powertrain which features a 63kWh battery pack and electric motor. This model replaces the old ‘50’ variant and comes with equipment such as LED front and rear tail lights, heated front and seats and steering wheel.

The Edition model is priced from £40,100 for the smaller battery pack, but you can also get this version with the larger 77kWh unit badged ‘85’ with prices coming in at £44,300. This version adds matrix LED headlights, an electric driver’s seat with massage function and manual rear window blinds.

Move up to the flagship Sportline which comes in at £48,750 or £50,650 for the Coupe and is badged ‘85x’, which not only benefits from all-wheel-drive, but also 20-inch alloy wheels, sports bumpers, a Canton premium audio system and front sports seats.

In terms of range, Skoda claims that the smaller 63kWh battery pack with single electric motor can travel up to 268 miles between top ups and the larger 77kWh unit can achieve a claimed 359 miles for the SUV and 365 miles on Coupe models. Meanwhile, the dual-motor all-wheel-drive ‘85x’ model can manage 332 miles for the former and 334 miles on the latter.

Order books open for the new Enyaq on March 6, with expected deliveries to commence in the second quarter of this year.