Former NFL star Matt Kalil sues ex-wife after her public comments about his genitals

Former NFL star Matt Kalil is suing his ex-wife after she compared his genitals to “two Coke cans, maybe even a third.”

The pair divorced in 2022, with ex-wife Haley making the comments on a livestream in November 2025. She told YouTuber Marlon that she believed just “0.01 percent” of men struggled with the same alleged issue as her former husband.

Now, in his lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, Matt has blasted Haley for allegedly implying that “the size of Plaintiff's genitalia was a primary factor in the parties' divorce.”

He also wrote that Haley had “claimed that sexual intercourse with Plaintiff would leave her ‘in tears.’”

During the livestream, Haley said that she had looked for ways to “try it all” to make their marriage work.

“Therapist, doctors. Not even lying. Looked up lipo-type s***,” she added. “That’s why it’s kinda funny. It’s like my life is a comedy, and it kinda writes itself."

open image in gallery Matt Kalil is suing ex-wife Haley (both pictured) over her comments about the size of his genitalia ( Getty )

After the bombshell livestream aired, Kalil wrote in his lawsuit that his new wife, model Keilani Asmus, was subjected to “increasingly frequent, disturbing and alarming” online messages.

He also wrote that his family members “have been forced to endure the ongoing public circulation of these degrading and deeply personal statements.”

However, Haley said in an official statement given to The Independent, that she believes “the truth is in the original live stream.”

“ I speak highly of him in multiple ways throughout that conversation,” she added. “ I am genuinely shocked and incredibly hurt upon receiving the news of this filing.

“Litigation is a harrowing and emotionally draining experience, and I am heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal.”

Her statement also included several quotes from the livestream, including her reference to him as “the greatest guy in the world” and her description of him as the “best dude.”

However, Kalil has claimed in his court filing that his ex-wife disclosed “highly intimate and private facts regarding Plaintiff's physical person and sexual life.”

He is suing for $75,000, according to TMZ, and is even requesting a jury trial.

open image in gallery Haley Kalil was named by TIME Magazine as one of last year’s top influencers ( Getty Images )

The NFL star suggested that his ex-wife “received substantial financial benefit, increased viewership, increased engagement, and monetization through various social media platforms and media coverage,” after comparing his genitals to cans of Coca-Cola.

He and Haley married in 2015, in a lavish ceremony in Kauai, Hawaii. At the time, the retired offensive tackle was playing for the Minnesota Vikings.

He later moved to the Carolina Panthers, signing a $55 million contract to play for the team. In 2019, he moved to the Houston Texans before retiring that same year.

After divorcing Haley, he married Keilani Asmus in Las Vegas.

However, he wrote in his lawsuit that his attempts to step back from the limelight were disrupted by Haley’s “invasive commentary” on their sex life.

Meanwhile, since the divorce, Haley has expanded her online presence with TIME magazine naming her on last year’s TIME100 Creators list.