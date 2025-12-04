Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A loving father in Maryland has received widespread praise after spending $200,000 renovating his home to give his two adult daughters free apartments after learning about their high rents in New York City.

Before the renovation, Jameelah Khadar, 27, was paying roughly $2,200 a month for a flex, three-bedroom apartment in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood, while her sister Hameedah, 26, was paying about $2,800 a month for a studio in downtown Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.

Jamal Khadar, 61, who owns a construction company and lives in Potomac, said the choice to help his daughters was “obvious,” adding: “ “I’ve always wanted my daughters to move back home.”

He began the renovation “passion project” in July, starting by turning the unfinished basement into a 1,100-square-foot luxury apartment for Jameelah, who works as a remote ad expert. Tech engineer Hameedah, meanwhile, is living in her childhood room while the finishing touches are being put on her 600-square-foot studio located in a wing of the family home.

Either way, both have traded the challenges of living in the city for amenities they couldn’t have dreamed of within their price range, including heated floors, a movie theater, gym, wet bar and recreation room, to name a few.

open image in gallery Maryland father Jamal Khadar, who owns a construction company, is building his two adult daughters their own apartments at their Potomac family home after the women moved out of NYC amid soaring rent prices ( TikTok/@dailymoons )

“Not having to pay rent or electricity has been amazing,” Hameedah, who is currently living in her childhood bedroom until her new apartment is ready, told the Post.

With U.S. living costs surging and average NYC rent topping $4,600, about 1.5 million more adults under 35 now live with their parents than a decade ago.

While the arrangement can benefit young adults, a Thrivent study shows it often strains parents, as 38 percent report reduced retirement savings, and 39 percent say it limits their ability to save for near-term needs like travel, home repairs or medical expenses.

For the Khadars, however, this isn’t the case.

Jameelah explained that she no longer needs to live in the city and chose to prioritize her future. She has already saved around $10,000 with the newfound arrangement, according to the Post.

“It’s great not having to pay rent. I have so much disposable income,” Jameelah said. “I can travel, prioritize myself and really enjoy my 20s without having that heavy responsibility.”

Hameedah added, “I love to travel, and I was coming home from the city every two weeks, and it didn’t make sense to keep paying rent when I’m [almost never in my apartment].”

Their younger sister, Memounah Khadar, 23, documented the entire renovation on TikTok. The transformation videos have received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, praising the resourceful father.

“Having parents like this is the biggest blessing ever,” one person commented.

“I’d rather go into temporary debt, so my children can LIVE, then for them to go into debt just to survive,” another argued. “They’re not grown yet, but they know this is an option in the future, if they need or want it. I love this.”

“This is a real flex omg!!!! Rich in life fr!!” a third person said.

“This is insane in the BEST WAY,” someone else wrote.

The three sisters and their 18-year-old brother, Yousuf, who all help with household responsibilities, are saving money and intend to eventually buy homes of their own.

“We’re so grateful to our parents for giving us this opportunity to live at home and save money,” Jameelah told the NYP. “We would have been fine living in New York and paying high rent, but our parents want better for us. And we want more for ourselves in the future.”