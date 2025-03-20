Mary Berry reflects on death of son, aged 19: ‘It was a huge tragedy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mary Berry has reflected on the death of her son, who died aged 19.

The Great British Bake Off star, 90, is known for her straight-shooting commentary and has become a national treasure for her cooking expertise. Her books have sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

Berry’s son William died in 1989 while he was on a visit home from university where he was studying business at Bristol Poly. However, an ill-fated trip to buy newspapers changed the course of the family’s lives forever: William asked to borrow the family car and was killed in an car crash. His sister, Annabel, survived.

The chef and food writer had cooked her son’s favourite meal of roast lamb the night before. But he never made it home for lunch.

“You just know,” Berry told British Vogue, of seeing a policeman in her driveway. She was then taken to the local hospital, where her son lay dead. “He just looked so beautiful and so lovely. His little cold face.”

Reflecting on the 36 years since the incident, Berry said it felt that no time had passed at all.

“How many years is that then? Is it 30-something? It’s absolutely amazing in my 90th year to think that William died all that time ago. If he walked in that door over there, I would say: ‘Where have you been?’ It wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

Berry’s son, William, died in 1989 ( Getty Images )

She added: “You know, we were so lucky to have him. He brought us such joy. I feel for people who have lost their child in a skiing accident or when they don’t know where they died. We got to be a family unit [right up until] those few hours before he died.”

Although the family lost a core member decades ago, Berry said he remains an important part of their lives.

“Every family has disasters,” she continued. “You know, a partner that dies very early, a much-loved mother, whatever it may be. And this was our tragedy. It was a huge tragedy, but we did have two more children, you know. We always think we were fortunate to have had him for 19 years.

“We still talk about him – the grandchildren particularly, the boys who love rugby,” as William did. “[Annabel’s 16-year-old son] Hobie will come [home from school] and say: ‘I scored. William would have been proud, wouldn’t he?’ Yes, he would be proud.”

See the full feature in the April issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 25 March.