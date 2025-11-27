Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TikTok star Marquay the Goat, best known for sharing humorous skits and challenges, has died aged 24.

His mother, Sonja Collins, said in an Instagram post on Wednesday (26 November) that her son, real name Marquay Collins, was “no longer here with me.”

“My heart is broken. My baby, my last one, my SnuggaBug, my Marquay is no longer here with me,” she wrote. “I needed him longer than God allowed me to have him.”

She added that her son was the “sweetest person and didn’t have a mean bone in his body.”

“He spoiled me and his Dad, Elzie, he always said because we spoiled him,” she added.

In another post, she wrote: “I love him and I miss him. My heart is broken, one day it will heal but I will still miss my son Marquay.” No cause of death was stated.

open image in gallery Marquay Collin, AKA Marquay the Goat, has died aged 24 ( TikTok via @marquaythegoat )

Collins’ brother, Michael Frazier, also posted about his death, writing on Facebook and TikTok: “I lost my baby brother today... and the feeling is a feeling I’ve never felt before.”

“But from the depths of my soul I do appreciate the love that y’all are giving my brother and that y’all are showing me, my mother, father, and family...I will get to the messages as soon as I can.”

Collins, also known as Helicopter Man to his fans, was a popular content creator with almost 7 million followers on the platform, often posting food reviews, challenges and talking about his love of fast cars.

He also created content with his parents, his father, Elzie, and his mother, Sonja. In one video posted on TikTok, he went for a manicure with his mom on her birthday and played the viral game “guess the object” in another.

His final TikTok video, posted on Tuesday (25 November), was a humorous video reviewing different body lotions for his feet.

“Rest in peace big bro we love you,” wrote one fan under the post, as another added: “RIP, one of the most kindhearted people I know.”

Collins, who was from Columbus, Ohio, graduated from Shaw High School and attended Georgia State University in Atlanta, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

He began posting on TikTok in March 2019 and had been successfully building his following since.