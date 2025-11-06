Step into Christmas with M&S’s decorations, from retro baubles to stylish wreaths

The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching. But before you’re sipping buck’s fizz over breakfast, carving into a roast with all the trimmings, and gathering around the tree to unwrap gifts, there’s one essential task to tick off: transforming your home into a festive winter wonderland.

So, where to begin when decking the halls? The answer is simple: Marks & Spencer. A beloved staple of the British high street, M&S has long been a go-to for everything Christmas – be it sequinned or velvet party season looks or showstopping centrepieces (Christmas food delivery and collection slots are already open, by the way). And when it comes to giving your home a festive glow-up, its Christmas decoration range is second to none.

This year’s collection is a joyful celebration of nostalgia and stylish charm. Think retro designs like flip phone and vintage car baubles, classic nutcracker ornaments and playful designs destined to go viral – we’re talking Percy Pig, tin of sardines, and packet of crisps, all reimagined as quirky tree decorations.

The 2025 M&S Christmas collection proves once again what the retailer does best: delivering stylish, personality-packed pieces without compromising on value. With prices starting from just £5, it’s never been easier – or more fun – to step into Christmas at home. Better yet, click and collect orders mean you can checkout from the comfort of your sofa (glass of mulled wine optional).

Big on baubles

Decorating the tree is already a highlight in the Christmas calendar – but the occasion is made even more fun thanks to M&S’s joyous bauble range. Hanging decoration designs like a Colin the Caterpillar and glass Croc-inspired clogs, as well as an espresso pot, tower of macrons, pumpkin spice latte and an electric guitar will delight both adults and kids alike. If your tastes are more classic, M&S has you covered too – think packs of multi-coloured and shatterproof baubles (great for houses with young children or dogs), paper snowmen and oversized glitter designs.

Garland goals

A perfectly curated Christmas mantlepiece can form the centrepiece of your kitchen or living room. Enter M&S’s light-up bauble garland, which is available in four colour schemes to suit your space. For a more understated look, there’s a cascading pre-lit red berry or gold leaf garland. Complete the mantlescape with the Spencer bear or London Beefeater nutcracker, the ceramic striped tree or the sweet trio of robins. Whether hanging above a fireplace or greeting guests at the door, no festive setup is complete without a wreath – M&S’s light-up design is elegant and classic with its red berries and seasonal foliage.

Festive glow-up

Lighting is key when decorating your home for Christmas. From multicoloured or warm white Christmas tree lights to light-up bauble garlands to wrap around the staircase, illuminating your home is the perfect tonic for winter evenings. M&S’s light-up reindeers or polar bears are perfect for adding some magic to sideboards, while the £12 light-up woodland scene decoration is a whimsical display for a mantlepiece. One of our favourite designs is the neon bow light, which adds stylish festive flair to any space. Lastly, you can’t forget candles – the negroli, lime and bergamot light-up candles will not only create cosy ambience, but also give the room a deliciously festive fragrance.

