Post Christmas clean-up: Restoring order after the festivities

With all the excitement and build-up to the big day, it’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of festive décor… forgetting the ghosts of Christmas past, along with all the clutter to be cleared.

Fallen pine needles, clumps of tinsel, sticky finger stains on the sofa; and all those lovely leftovers which gradually lose their lustre as they near their sell-by date.

“Christmas is magical… but the aftermath? Not so much,” quips Lynsey Crombie, Queen of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean), the UK’s leading home expert and TV presenter.

“Once the last mince pie has been eaten and the final cracker joke has been groaned at, it’s time to roll up those sleeves and get your home back to its calm, fresh, happy self.”

With a few smart tricks and a little bit of method (together with a drop of essential oil or two), Crombie says you can transform the chaos into order in no time.

Here’s how to start the year with a sparkling home and clear mind…

Tackle the decorations

“Put the brakes on the temptation to shove everything back in boxes and deal with it next year; you’ll be thankful you took five minutes to organise properly,” advises Crombie.

She says to pack by area: Tree, kitchen, hallway, mantel, outdoors. “Wrap delicate bits in leftover tissue or even spare tea towels.

“Choose clear boxes so you can actually see what’s inside, and label properly – not a tiny unreadable scribble you’ll squint at next December!”

Pop a cotton pad with a few drops of essential oils in each box to keep everything smelling fresh until next year, adds the cleaning expert.

Reset your floors

As Crombie points out, floors really take a beating over Christmas, so give them the reset they deserve.

“Vacuum thoroughly, right up to the skirting boards. Use the nozzle for corners and under sofas (brace yourself for what you might find).

“Mop or steam with a fresh pad and a drop of essential oil. Spot-clean sticky patches with warm soapy water.”

Had a real tree? Sweep up needles with a dustpan and brush first, she advises, as those sharp little things can damage vacuum rollers.

Sort the gift packaging and wrap

Gift wrap chaos can linger for days if you let it…

Bring order with three simple piles, says Crombie. “Keep pile – anything that needs to be put away. Recycle pile – all the packaging. Donate pile – duplicates or unwanted gifts.”

And here’s a Queen of Clean classic: “Keep a small box labelled ‘next Christmas’ for leftover cards, tags or wrapping; it saves space and a few pounds come December.”

Bring sofas and soft furnishings back to life

“A cosy Christmas usually means squashed cushions and crumbs where they definitely shouldn’t be,” highlights Crombie.

“Remove cushions and vacuum deep. Sprinkle bicarbonate and essential oil over the fabric, leave an hour, then hoover off.”

She continues: “Wash throws and fluff up cushions. Give curtains a quick shake, and crack open the windows for some fresh winter air.

“Instant freshness, no fancy sprays needed.”

Kitchen declutter and deep clean

The kitchen works overtime at Christmas, so show it some love, suggests Crombie. “Wipe cupboard doors and handles – major germ hotspots.

“Clean the oven door with a bicarbonate and water paste. Scrub the sink with warm water and washing-up liquid for that sparkle.”

Crombie continues: Polish kettle, toaster, and appliances with a microfibre cloth. Refresh chopping boards with lemon and salt.

“Pop a bowl of bicarbonate of soda in the corner to absorb December odours like magic.”

Fridge and freezer fresh start

Time to purge and refresh…

She says to empty everything out and toss old leftovers. “Wipe shelves with warm soapy water. Add a couple of lemon slices for instant freshness.

“Overbought cheese or bread? Freeze it and save it from going to waste.”

Spruce up your bathroom

Christmas guests and busy routines can leave bathrooms less than sparkling, she underlines.

“Spray shower doors with white vinegar, leave 10 minutes, rinse. Wipe taps with a lemon half to tackle limescale. Wash bath mats and hand towels.

“Don’t forget to wipe down the toilet base, so often missed! Finish with a eucalyptus shower spray for that fresh January spa vibe.”

Bring the calm back to your home

Now breathe… your home is almost back, enthuses Crombie.

“Light a clean-scented candle. Open the windows for 10 minutes of crisp air. Straighten blankets, fluff cushions and pop on a cosy playlist.

“Add fresh flowers or a new plant to signal the start of a calmer season,” she says confidently.