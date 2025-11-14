Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mariah Carey’s daughter, Monroe, has strong feelings about her father Nick Cannon’s other children.

Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, born in 2011, are the only children from their parents’ marriage, which lasted from 2008 to 2014.

Following his divorce from Carey, Cannon, 45, has welcomed 10 more children: sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; daughter Halo Marie and late son Zen with Alyssa Scott; and daughter, Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole.

Monroe clarified how she sees her siblings in a recent Instagram Story.

“Clearing something up guys, I only have ONE brother,” Monroe, 14, wrote, tagging Moroccan.

Monroe Cannon, Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, and Moroccan Scott Cannon (top) attend Nickelodeon's 2018 Kids' Choice Awards ( Getty Images )

“I do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me,” she added.

Carey, meanwhile, did not hold back in a September interview with Gayle King when asked about co-parenting with Cannon.

“I kind of feel like it's best if I don't talk about him, because he can just be in his own world,” Carey said.

“No offense to him,” she added.

The “We Belong Together” singer previously spoke about parenting alongside The Masked Singer host in a July interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“How do I say this? They spend time with him, and they have a good time; they spend time with me, and they have a good time,” she said. “I want to make sure I’m always fair about the situation because it’s tough to grow up with divorced parents.”

However, during an episode of his Nick Cannon @ Night podcast in August, Cannon said he doesn’t believe in the term “co-parenting.”

“The label co-parenting, I’ve always kind of had an issue,” Cannon said. “Because why do we have to have the co, we’re just parents. When you start throwing labels on things, I think it does more harm than help and can get very dangerous, because then everybody else has a preconceived notion of what you're doing.”

He confessed that while he hasn’t “figured out” how to raise his children with a half-dozen women, he approaches it with a certain perspective.

“If I just step into every situation with respect and compassion and individuality,” Cannon explained. “That's the other thing I always do with anyone I'm involved with in my life.”

He went on to say he doesn’t “bunch” the mothers of his 12 children together.

“I really try my hardest not to be like, ‘Oh yeah, my baby mamas,’” he continued. “Unless I’m telling a joke or something like that, but no one wants to be grouped into anything. Everyone wants to be treated like an individual with respect and compassion.”