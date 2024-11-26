Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ana de Armas’s latest romance has raised some eyebrows.

On November 12, the Knives Out actor was photographed kissing lawyer Manuel Anido Cuesta in Madrid, Spain. Shortly after, it was reported that Anido Cuesta is the stepson of Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. His mother, Lis Cuesta Peraza, is Díaz-Canel’s second wife.

As a member of the presidential family, Anido Cuesta has participated in various official events and international trips, including a meeting with Pope Francis, according to People en Español. Described by several outlets as an advisor to his stepfather, Anido Cuesta’s ties to the Cuban regime have made him a polarizing figure.

Anido Cuesta — who is a lawyer by profession — earned his degree from the University of Havana, where he studied from 2014 to 2019, per La Nación.

The couple’s rumored relationship became public when the Daily Mail published images of the pair kissing and enjoying a dinner date in Madrid. De Armas wore a white wrap coat, while Anido Cuesta was dressed in a navy coat. Other pictures from the evening showed them walking her dog together.

Ana De Armas sparks controversy over new relationship with stepson of Cuban president Manuel Anido Cuesta ( Getty Images )

Though de Armas and Anido Cuesta have yet to publicly address their relationship, the actor’s past comments have suggested she’s not a fan of the spotlight on her personal life.

Reflecting on her highly publicized relationship with Ben Affleck, de Armas told Elle in July 2022 that the experience was “horrible.”

“That’s one of the reasons why I left [Los Angeles]... It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out,” she said.

Despite the Cuban-Spanish actor’s efforts to maintain privacy, the backlash over her romance with Anido Cuesta has been swift and fierce, particularly among members of the Cuban diaspora. Some critics have taken to her social media with their concerns, prompting the actor to limit comments on her accounts.

The controversy has even spilled into her professional life, with calls for brands like Louis Vuitton to cut ties with the Blonde star. Under Louis Vuitton’s Instagram post of its campaign with de Armas, some commenters accused her of aligning with the Cuban regime, which they viewed as oppressive.

“It’s truly disheartening when someone, particularly a fellow Cuban, aligns themselves with a regime that has brought so much pain and oppression to our people,” wrote fashion and travel influencer Luis Caballero. “For any Cuban to not only support such a regime but also engage with its inner circle — like dating Díaz-Canel’s son-in-law and advisor — feels like a betrayal of the shared struggle for liberty and justice.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for de Armas for comment.

This isn’t the first time de Armas’s personal life has drawn public attention. Her relationship history has included other high-profile figures, starting with her nearly year-long romance with Affleck.

The pair began dating in early 2020 after meeting on the set of Deep Water in late 2019. Their split in January 2021 was reportedly amicable, with sources citing conflicting priorities; de Armas wanted to leave Los Angeles, while Affleck needed to stay to be near his children.

Later that year, de Armas began dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis, whom she met through mutual friends. The couple kept their relationship relatively private but made notable public appearances, such as attending the Venice International Film Festival in September 2022 and the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in 2023.

Their relationship reportedly ended in November 2024, coinciding with de Armas’s first public sighting with Anido Cuesta.