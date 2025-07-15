Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A video of the capture of a protected giant manta ray near Florida’s Panama City Beach has sparked outrage over concerns about animal welfare and conservation practices.

Denis Richard, the founder and CEO of Water Planet USA, a dolphin swim tour company, recorded the video Saturday while on his way back to the marina with a group. He captured five people on a white boat struggling to bring up what Richard initially believed was a shark before realizing it was an endangered giant manta ray.

“I was horrified, and everybody on board was really upset,” Richard told Local 10 News.

Richard and the tourists watched in horror as the creature struggled for its life.

open image in gallery Denis Richard took the video of the workers capturing the giant manta ray in the water on Saturday. ( Water Planet )

“We saw the wings of a manta ray and the manta ray was not hooked through the mouth,” he said. “So they must have snagged him.

After the manta ray was brought onto the boat, it was placed into a small pool on the deck, as a crew member allegedly said, “‘Oh, good, that’s a female.’”

“I would be in distress if I had a hook tied under my arm and people were trying to haul me up on a boat. I mean, he was in pain. That animal was in pain,” Richard said.

Giant oceanic manta rays are protected under the Endangered Species Act and must be released safely if encountered. However, Richard learned that the recent captors seen on video had a permit to harvest the animal under a Marine Special Activity License.

open image in gallery Richard said the giant manta ray looked like it was fighting for its life. ( Water Planet )

The group in the video is a Marathon-based company that supplies Florida and Caribbean marine life to public aquariums and stores, such as SeaWorld.

Local 10 News confirmed with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that fishermen did have a permit.

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting the capture of a manta ray,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

open image in gallery The captors put the giant manta ray in what looked like a kiddie pool on the boat. ( Water Planet )

“The take of manta rays is prohibited in state waters. However, the capture of the ray shown in this video was permitted by a Marine Special Activity License that allowed for the take of one manta ray. The Marine Special Activity License Program issues licenses for activities requiring a marine fisheries regulation waiver. Activities that are licensed by this program include, but are not limited to, scientific research, education, exhibition, aquaculture, and more. ”

The Independent has contacted representatives from the group that caught the fish and wildlife officials for comment.