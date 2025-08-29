Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m going to start with that much-maligned phrase of the 2010s before I take aim at male conversational skills: #notallmen. Not all men don’t know how to hold a proper conversation. Not all men spend the time when someone else is talking thinking about what they are going to say next. Not all men treat any time they’re not talking as a mild annoyance before they are allowed to speak again. Not all men are ignorant of the fact that a dialogue should be just that – a two-way street, something that is constructed together, brick by brick, by dint of asking questions and actively listening to the other person instead of simply monologuing.

But if #notallmen, then #enoughmen have so little awareness of the above that it’s prompted David Mitchell to take aim at another term popularised more than a decade ago: “mansplaining”. The comedian and Ludwig actor said that the portmanteau, historically used to describe a man patronisingly explaining something to a woman that she already knows, is “unfair”, as it’s simply how most men converse.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, he posited that men “do it to each other”, not just members of the opposite sex. “I feel there’s an unfairness to the term ‘mansplaining’, which is taken to be men explaining things in a boring way to women,” said Mitchell, “because they do it to each other and they take turns – that’s what men call a conversation.”

The word “mansplaining” was first coined in 2008, inspired by Rebecca Solnit’s essay and subsequent book, Men Explain Things to Me , in which she described how a man explained her own book to her at a party – not realising that she was the author. It prompted plenty of other women to speak up about similar experiences they’d had and post them on social media. Female academics, for example, shared how they’d had their own papers quoted back at them by men who condescendingly suggested they should expand their research. It clearly struck a chord: in 2010, “mansplainer” was declared a “Word of the Year” by The New York Times; by 2018, it had officially entered the Oxford English Dictionary.

Though Mitchell’s comment was undoubtedly tongue in cheek, it did somewhat resonate. The men I am close friends with have learned, somewhere along the way, what a real conversation should look like – imbued with curiosity and interest from both sides, leading to a mutually beneficial experience where each party feels heard and valued. This can feel the exception, rather than the rule, at times; it’s perhaps no coincidence that I have far more close female than male friends.

A number of male acquaintances still seem to approach a “conversation” as a soliloquy in which they hurl as much information as possible about their day, life and current interests at you, and then expect the same in return – a news update reminiscent of a town crier, round-robin email or bulletin board come to life. Very few, if any, questions are asked; the answers are not meaningfully engaged with, “active listening” seemingly a skill that’s no longer in vogue.

‘The Irritating Gentleman’ by Berthold Woltze has become a meme synonymous with mansplaining ( Berthold Woltze )

In fact, one of the only tweets of mine to ever go viral, back when X was Twitter, concerned the phenomenon of going on dates that felt more like conducting interviews. At the end of each lengthy answer, the man in question would sit in silence, waiting for my next question, rather than asking anything in return. It was exhausting, the exact opposite of the “yes, and!” founding principle of improv that enables people to create a scene in tandem by building on what the other person has said.

The modern world seems explicitly designed to erode our communication skills

That experience of dating was a good five years ago, but I’m not sure things have improved all that much. Conversationally speaking, the modern world seems explicitly designed to erode our communication skills even as it gives us ever-more mediums through which to get in touch. The increase in working from home has seen many young people enter the job market without the advantage of getting to converse with colleagues in person; voice notes seem to have replaced the phone call, meaning we’re more adept at delivering a solo podcast than engaging with someone in real time. The rise of all things digital, from online shopping and self-checkouts to chatbot customer services, has eradicated a huge number of our little, daily interactions with human beings. And then there’s AI, which great swathes of us are already turning to for help and advice, rather than talking things through with friends or family. Is it any wonder the art of conversation is headed straight for the endangered species list?

And as much as we might roll our eyes at the idea of guys holding forth and talking at instead of with each other, it’s surely not a coincidence that men are the most affected by the so-called loneliness epidemic. Two-thirds of men between the ages of 18 and 23 said that “no one really knows me” in a 2023 State of American Men report from Equimundo. Since 1990, the number of men who don’t have a single close friend in the US rose fivefold to 15 per cent, according to a 2021 study by the Survey Center on American Life. This figure jumped to 25 per cent for men under the age of 30.

So yes, mansplaining might be many men’s natural way of holding a conversation. But, just to “womansplain” for a moment – perhaps it shouldn’t be.