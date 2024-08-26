Support truly

A divisive content creator has been heavily criticised for claiming women shouldn’t wear jeans on a first date.

Stirling Cooper, a former adult film star who now claims he is the “world’s number one sex coach for men” on his Instagram profile, was mocked for his staunch views on what women should wear and how they should behave on a first date.

Many social media users dubbed Cooper’s opinions “misogynistic” and “controlling”, with comedy musician Sarah Hester Ross saying Cooper’s views were an example of why society should “stop giving men microphones” to record podcasts with.

Cooper, who has drawn comparisons to disgraced influencer Andrew Tate and has 154k followers on Instagram as well as 163k followers on TikTok, said in the clip he would leave a date if the woman he was meeting arrived in jeans.

In a video titled “Enforce boundaries on a date” the content creator, who regularly gives men advice on how to increase their penis size, said: “I hate when women wear jeans on a date. It’s like the least feminine thing I can think of. I would say before we meet up ‘don’t wear jeans’. If you wear jeans, I’m going home. Pretty clear.”

Elsewhere in the video, Cooper said he stops women ordering alcohol on dates if he decides they’ve drunk too much.

“She’s had one drink. Two drinks. She’s having way too much and then she goes to order another one,” he explained. “I will tell her. I will stop the waiter and be like no you’re not getting her a drink, get her a water instead. It’s kind of like a dad disciplining his daughter in a way.”

The influencer, who’s other video uploads include tips titled “Why women need babysitting” and “How to create good women”, claimed women had thanked him for telling them what they were allowed to drink on dates in the past.

“I’ve literally had, verbatim, women say after that has happened ‘that was the sexiest thing a guy has ever done,’” Cooper claimed.

A handful of viewers agreed with Cooper’s first date “boundaries” in the comment section, with one person claiming: “It’s like a guy showing up in basketball shorts and proceeding to get wasted. No thank you.”

Meanwhile, another user reasoned: “The jeans thing is stupid. I think the drinking part is respectable. Not many men will do that.”

However, the majority of Instagram users who commented were less than impressed with Cooper’s advice.

“If you’re trying to control what your partner can wear and consume on date one, I can’t imagine date two and beyond,” one person wrote.

“I don’t even drink but this makes me want to go out with him and drink just to piss him off. In my favourite jeans,” a second user said.

Another commenter bluntly added: “Stop telling women what to do.”