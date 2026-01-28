‘My idea of heaven’: Madonna reveals her love for UK seaside town

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With its sandy beach, popular market and growing arts scene, more and more visitors have been visiting Margate amid an impressive revival for the Victorian seaside town - but its latest tourist has taken it to new fame.

Posting on her Instagram profile to her 20million followers, Madonna shared pictures from her visit to an arts festival in the town last weekend, the second time she has reportedly visited in three months.

Pictured with Turner Prize winner Dame Tracey Emin, she praised her friend’s “quite remarkable” residency programme for artists in the community, before providing a glowing review on the town, which has a population of just over 60,000 and is around 80 miles from London.

“The whole town seems to be inhabited and energized by creativity,” she wrote. “Writers and performance artists, photographers, and painters. This is my idea of heaven. Whenever I go there, I feel like I’ve entered a dream.”

Described as England’s coolest seaside town, Margate has seen an influx of creatives in recent years, attracted by its thriving arts scene, boutique shops and trendy pubs and cafes. Its biggest attraction is the Dreamland amusement park, which features many traditional rides including a helter-skelter and a Ferris wheel.

The Queen of Pop, who has homes in New York and London, wrote: “I have known Tracey [Emin] for over 25 years and I’ve always been a fan of her extremely personal and provocative work. But what she has created in this community by the sea is quite remarkable.

open image in gallery Madonna also said her favourite Italian restaurant was in the town ( Getty Images )

“She has an artist residency program where she invites young artists from all around the world to come and paint and live for several months, artist who otherwise would have no place to paint and develop their talent and be a part of the many exhibitions that happen around Margate.

“I’ve been there a few times now and I’m always struck by the commitment and passion of all of these artists. Hungry, possessed, and extremely grateful to have this opportunity. They all have very touching stories to share and honestly it’s so refreshing to witness them working in such a dedicated way.”

She added that the town also has her favourite Italian restaurant, believed to be Bottega Caruso. When The Independent approached the family-run restaurant, rated 4.7 stars on Google, a staff member said they were unable to comment.

The restaurant’s menu features main dishes priced from £19.95.

In her Instagram post, the 67-year-old, behind worldwide hits such as Like a Prayer, Vogue and Material Girl, wrote: “On top of all of that [visiting arts in Margate], I get to eat at my favorite Italian restaurant which I’m not giving anyone the name of because then everyone’s going to go there and it only has one table!!

“Good to share something in the news that is not about hatred and killing but celebrates human connection and the ability that Art has to elevate people. To bring people together.”

Madonna has kept busy in 2025 with a remix album, Veronica Electronica, as well as the release of Bedtime Stories - The Untold Chapter, whichgave fans a companion collection of remixes and outtakes from her 1994 album Bedtime Stories, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

More recently, Madge shared her appreciation for Harry Styles earlier this week after he reportedly cited her as an influence for his new song “Aperture.” She wrote on her Instagram Story: “love your new song Harry!!!!” and then showed a picture of the singer’s upcoming album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally with the words “On Repeat………. ”