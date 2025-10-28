Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Made in Chelsea cast member Sam Vanderpump has revealed he has been diagnosed with end-stage liver disease and desperately needs a transplant or has “no hope” of getting better.

The 28-year-old reality star suffered a near-death experience during the Christmas period last year when he was rushed to hospital with sepsis, which led to liver and kidney failure.

Vanderpump, who is the nephew of Vanderpump Rules and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, said doctors told him his life expectancy is as short as four years without the vital surgery.

He told his MIC co-star Ollie Locke: “There is no hope of my liver getting better and he said I wouldn’t be having this call with you if I thought you could make it through the next four or five years.”

Asked by Locke how he was feeling about the news, Vanderpump said: “The way I look at it is I’m healthy now, hopefully I will remain healthy all the way up until I’ll get a call and go in for surgery and then I wake up and I’ll be healthier.”

Sam Vanderpump has said he has been diagnosed with end-stage liver disease ( Instagram/@samvanderpump )

Vanderpump’s diagnosis comes as he’s expecting his first child with his fiancée and model Alice Yaxley, who he proposed to after just six months of dating following a health scare in 2024.

“From day dot, Alice has been with me pretty much 24/7. And over Christmas we went through a bit of an episode together where I got really, really ill,” he said.

“I got an infection due to a genetic disease I’ve got, which led to sepsis and it ended up quite bad. I was in hospital and it was a close call, I could have died.”

He continued: “That experience brought us very, very close. I think I walked out of that looking at Alice and thinking, ‘This is the girl I want to marry.’ So, my thinking was, ‘If I’m saying that now, why on earth am I waiting?"'

The couple announced they were expecting their first child this September. Alongside a series of baby scan pictures shared to Instagram, the pair wrote: “Life is full of surprises, but this is the best one yet.”

End-stage liver disease (ESLD) is when your liver is damaged beyond repair due to chronic liver disease or acute liver failure, according to the NHS.

Symptoms include fatigue, jaundice, swelling and bruising.