Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Buffalo Bills star Mack Hollins stunned fans with the bizarre costume he wore to the team’s home game on Sunday (December 1).

Workers at the team’s Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, had to dig out 20-23 inches of snow before their game against the San Francisco 49ers — but that wasn’t going to affect Hollins’s outfit choice.

The official NFL account shared a video of the wide receiver’s entrance, showing him dressed as a mad scientist with no shoes on.

Hollins was seen wearing a white lab coat with green and yellow designs, matching white pants, and a large wig. He completed his look with black gloves and sunglasses.

On X/Twitter, fans reacted to the barefoot look.

“How do u walk barefoot in under 0-degree weather,” one wrote.

“Honestly, I thought he was going to wear some boots when the snow hit. I guess not,” another quipped.

“Mack Hollins: OUT (Frostbite),” a third joked, while a fourth added: “At least he was wearing gloves....”

Earlier this year, Hollins also acknowledged that he rarely wears shoes, whether he’s at home, at work, or even walking around in public.

The Buffalo Bills played against the San Fransico 49ers during a snow storm on December 1 ( Getty Images )

“Going with no shoes, having wild hair, eating with my hands instead of utensils, that type of stuff, that’s not bothering anybody. That’s who I am,” he told a local Spectrum station in June. “That’s what makes me happy. Do the things that make you happy in life. Like I said, life’s too short to be worried about what other people think.”

On Sunday, Hollins contributed to the Bills’ win against the 49ers with a touchdown in the first half. The game saw the Bills clinch a fifth straight AFC East title as they swept aside the 49ers 35-10 in the snow.

Quarterback Josh Allen starred for the Bills, who moved to 10-2, as he became the first quarterback to score touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving in the same game. Jake Moody opened the scoring with a field goal for San Francisco, but Buffalo’s Ray Davis responded with a touchdown in the dying seconds of the first term.

Several inches of lake-effect snow fell over the weekend in upstate New York, including nearly 4 feet (1.2 meters) off Lake Ontario, and parts of Pennsylvania and Michigan. Lake-effect snow is caused by warm, moist air blowing across a body of water and mixing with colder, drier air, creating narrow bands of often heavy snow on land.

The lake-effect storm began hitting the area Saturday near the Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Though the storm shifted south of the stadium by noon Sunday, the snow continued to fall off and on through the day, with flurries beginning to fall more heavily just before kickoff.

The game was played in chilly conditions with the game-time temperature at 27 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 3 Celsius), with the wind chill making it feel like 17 F (minus 8 Celsius). The Bills often play in such conditions at home late in the season.