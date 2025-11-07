Luxury for less: save up to 70% in Lounge’s Black Friday Shopping Event

Lounge was founded nearly a decade ago by a husband-and-wife team, with the aim of empowering women in their daily lives. In the years since, it’s amassed a loyal following thanks to lace sets that flatter the female form, and ribbed designs that offer all-day support. Under the banner of “Comfort Made Sexy”, the luxury label’s underwear is all about making you feel your best in your own skin.

The brand was already a firm favourite among fashion editors and shoppers alike for cosy yet stylish loungewear (think knitted co-ords and classic striped sets), but its more recent foray into ready-to-wear makes Lounge the ultimate destination for updating your wardrobe. Its fashion collection spans everything from preppy polo tops and tailored blazers, to puffer jackets and knitwear – all at the affordable prices Lounge shoppers know and love.

Lounge regularly dominates Instagram and TikTok feeds – see its collaborations with the likes of Emily Ratakowski, as well as influencers Sophia and Cinzia, of The Girls Bathroom-fame. Both its fashion and lingerie nod to trends while retaining a timeless feel, thanks to elevated designs and high quality materials.

Whether your lingerie drawer needs a refresh or you’ve got a loungewear wishlist as long as your arm, Lounge’s Black Friday Shopping Event is your chance to save across its bestselling lines. The mammoth event will launch on 16 November and run right through to the 2 December – meaning you’ve got nearly three weeks to shop up to 70 per cent off. Think bras for just £12, sets for less than £25 and loungewear for less than £40.

The annual sale is perfectly timed to tick off your Christmas shopping list, whether you’re buying pyjamas for a family member, a lace lingerie set for a partner or some stylish loungewear for your bestie. Better yet, students and health workers can get an extra 10 per cent discount from the 20 November. Our top tip? Make sure to sign up to Lounge’s emails for early previews of the deals, so you can curate your wishlist ahead of time.

Shop Lounge’s Black Friday Shopping Event

Deals on lingerie, from lace to comfy sets

( Lounge )

Lounge’s lingerie sets are expertly crafted to make you not only look, but also feel, like your best self. From the cult balcony bra with luxurious lace embroidery, to the barely-there plunge bra that accentuates your curves (available from £16 depending on colourway), Lounge’s attention to detail is unrivalled. If comfort is your top priority, you don’t need to compromise on style, from the lace triangle bralette that comes in five flattering shades, to the everyday T-shirt bra that lifts and supports your cleavage. With up to 70 per cent off during Black Friday, you can shop a lingerie haul for a fraction of the price.

Shop loungewear for less

From the chic ribbed knitted V-neck jumper and matching trousers, to the relaxed fit cardigan and drawstring wide-leg trousers, the label’s take on loungewear is elevated and tailored. Be it the Bloom & Stripe shirt romper (reduced to just £35) or the knitted trousers with a fold-over waist, Lounge’s luxurious designs earn you best-dressed on Zoom while working from home – or pieces can be styled for the office or brunch with your besties.

Save up to 70% on wardrobe staples

( Lounge )

Lounge’s foray into ready-to-wear fashion is infused with the same effortless yet polished feel as its lingerie and loungewear. The considered AW25 line includes everything from trend-led pieces (see the knitted polo top, argyle cardigan and cinched-in chocolate brown blazer) to elevated evening wear like suede knee-high boots, sheer shirts and tailored shorts. Serving up the ultimate capsule wardrobe, there’s also chic bowling bags, fitted puffer coats and ankle-grazing trenches to complete your winter wardrobe. Thanks to the Black Friday Shopping Event, you’re stocked up on staples for 2026.

Shop Lounge’s Black Friday deals