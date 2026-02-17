Six tips to work with the Year of the Fire Horse’s energy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Chinese Lunar New Year kicks off February 17, ushering in the Year of the Horse — and with it, advice and traditions believed to set the tone for the year ahead.

Each year honors an animal based on the Chinese zodiac. The circle of 12 animals — the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig — measures the cycles of time. Legend has it that a god beckoned all animals to bid him farewell before his departure from Earth and only 12 showed up. The year is also linked to one of the five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal, and water.

In Chinese culture, the horse stands as a revered symbol of freedom, vitality, and unbridled ambition. These creatures, celebrated for their speed and independent spirit, are seen to resent any form of restraint. For the year 2026, this powerful symbolism points towards a period ripe for channeling new opportunities and embracing significant transformation.

Adding the fire element only intensifies those qualities, as people can expect to consistently see themes of ambition in their everyday lives.

In addition to wearing red throughout the first few days of the new year and avoiding washing or cutting your hair, here are six ways to work with the intense energy of the fire horse — and how to avoid letting it burn you out.

open image in gallery As 2026-2027 marks the Year of the Fire Horse, expect the year to be filled with new opportunities and significant transformation ( Getty )

open image in gallery As the Year of the Horse has the added fire element this year, the qualities are intensified, making it easy to burn out from the fast-paced ambition ( REUTERS )

1. Clarify your goals before making any big decisions

The Year of the Fire Horse will feel like it is constantly moving and filled with opportunities, according to Calm, but it is important to make sure there is a purpose behind accepting whatever comes your way so that the opportunities line up with one larger goal, whether that be financial stability or improving your health.

To that end, Thierry Chow, a Hong Kong-based feng shui consultant, revealed in an interview with CNN which industries would see the most benefits from this upcoming year.

“Industries associated with the fire category will dominate — from technology to anything that generates energy and fire,” she told the publication. “Arts, fashion and cooking also rely heavily on fire. You can expect these sectors to get more attention.”

2. Make tiny changes instead of large ones

As the Year of the Fire Horse is meant to feel fast-paced with a lot of momentum, there will also be a sense of impulsivity to quickly change many things at once to achieve your goals, with Chow saying this would largely benefit those born in the fall or winter, as they “need the fire.”

However, this can quickly lead to burnout, so the editorial team at Calm suggested taking baby steps when wanting to achieve a specific goal. For example, if the goal is to be healthier, start by adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet instead of completely ditching everything filled with sugar.

3. Take the time to rest

Although the year will have you wanting to work toward your goals and keep moving forward, it is important to put just as much effort into resting and taking breaks, according to Calm, because this year’s energy is conducive to burning out due to the intensity the fire element brings.

“I think it’s going to be really easy for people to just jump on the energy, then get burnt out from the on fire,” feng shui expert and architect Anjie Cho said in an interview with Today. “What are the ways that we can harness this horse instead? Do you want to ride the energy? Do you want to walk alongside it? Do you want to have it bring something across the finish line for you?”

4. Take note of your emotional state

With the fast-paced year ahead and ambition, it can be easy to become overwhelmed or stressed, leading to stronger emotional responses. To avoid this, Calm suggested people should ensure they take a quick pause before potentially making a rash decision.

5. Lean on your community

Another facet of this lunar new year is a heightened sense of independence, especially as it focuses on achieving your goals and being ambitious. However, this does not mean that everything should be done alone, as Calm suggested people acknowledge when they are not capable of doing something by themselves or are in need of any additional support.

The need for companionship relates back to an innate quality of horses, according to Cho. “There is a sense of seeking out the support of your community, rather than just relying on yourself,” she said.

6. Use both physical and mental energy

While the Year of the Fire Horse can be very mentally taxing, with the desire to accomplish both old and new goals, Calm recommended people channel all of that mental energy physically. This could be largely used as a stress reliever, whether that be going on a walk to clear your head or running your troubles away.