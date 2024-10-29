Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Members of the original Made in Chelsea cast have detailed the relentless online abuse they faced during the programme’s heyday.

Rosie Fortescue, Lucy Watson and Binky Felstead left the BAFTA-winning Channel 4 reality show in 2014, 2016, and 2017 respectively, citing the surplus of “drama” on the show as the reason for their exit.

The fan favourites will now return to screens for a two episode spin-off, Beyond Chelsea, which sees the trio navigate career challenges, marriage and motherhood in their thirties.

Speaking to The Times, Watson admitted she faced intense trolling when she first appeared on Made in Chelsea. “I used to get horrific comments,” she said. “When you’re young and impressionable it bloody hurts.

“There was a lot of tears,” she continued. “I had moments where I was like, ‘Oh my God, should I just go and get loads of plastic surgery?’ because people were attacking the way I looked.”

Ahead of the series’ release, Watson, who shares a son with her Made in Chelsea co-star and husband James Dunmore, admitted she feels “nervous” to “share so much” about her life with the public again.

“I never imagined returning to reality TV,” she said. “However, after eight years it turns out I actually quite miss it.”

open image in gallery Lucy Watson on ‘Made in Chelsea' ( Channel 4 )

Elsewhere in the interview, Fortescue, Watson and Felstead all revealed they have had a series of non-surgical treatments to make them look “flawless” since they were last on screen.

“We both look way less hot [in old Made in Chelsea episodes] than we look today,” said Watson of her and her husband. “James has had new teeth since then; I’ve had a whole new face.”

Beyond Chelsea, episode one sees Fortescue visiting her cosmetic doctor, who tells her: “You’re on the upper end of looking perfect” but concedes if she “wants to do more” procedures, they’ll look into it.

“I’m not afraid to say I’ve had Botox,” she told The Times. “I was 29 [when I started]. And it’s working. I mean, I get ID’d when I buy alcohol. “Anyway, who hasn’t [had Botox]?” she asked.

open image in gallery Rosie Fortescue on ‘Beyond Chelsea’ ( Channel 4 )

Felstead has also had a series of cosmetic injections. “But don’t tell my husband,” she said. “He thinks I was just born this way.”

The reality star previously hinted she would return for a Made in Chelsea spin-off six years after her departure if she were joined by Fortescue and Louise Thompson.

Writing on her Instagram story in October last year, she said: “It would have to be a very differently filmed show, but these two and I are still super close and were discussing potential ideas over lunch last month.”

Thompson has not been announced as a cast member of Beyond Chelsea. The former reality star has suffered a myriad of health issues since leaving Made in Chelsea after she was forced to have an emergency caesarean in November 2021.

open image in gallery Fortesque, Binky Felstead and Louise Thompson in 2014 ( Getty Images )

The event led to a series of physical and mental complications, which led to haemorrhages, the removal of her colon, fitting of a stoma bag, and a series of newly diagnosed physical and mental health conditions.

“I was very unlucky because I had this cascade of events happen to me,” she said of the ordeal.

“‘Old Louise’ would have been fuming because when I wanted something in the past, I made it happen. But none of it matters, not even the fact that I can’t carry another child. It’s over now — and I’ve been given a second shot at life.”

Beyond Chelsea will air on E4 on Tuesday, 29 October at 10pm.