Australia’s Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic has died, aged 27.

Markovic rose to fame as runner up on the ninth season of the popular reality show. Following the programme, she went on to a successful career in modelling.

Her death was announced by her partner, Caro, on her Instagram on Friday (11 April).

“Dear friends and family, I regret to inform you that Lucy has passed,” the statement read.

“She was at peace. Me, her mother and my mother were present with her. We ask you to please give us space in these hard times. May Lucy rest in peace.”

The model suffered from a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which had worsened in recent weeks. An AVM is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels that disrupts the connection between arteries and veins.

Last month, Markovic revealed she had been in hospital after experiencing seizures and shared that her AVM was now the size of a golf ball. She was forced to undergo emergency surgery this week before she went into a coma.

open image in gallery Markovic has died aged 27 after suffering from AVM ( Getty Images )

Her partner has asked fans to pray as her condition rapidly deteriorated, stating: “Lucy is currently battling for her life, we need all your prayers right now.”

Tributes have poured in from across the industry.

Fashion legend Donatella Versace wrote: “I am so sorry to hear about, Lucy. Rest in peace, beautiful girl” alongside a dove emoji.

open image in gallery Star was the runner up on the ninth season of ‘Australia’s Next Top Model’ ( Getty )

Fellow model Cartia Mallan wrote: “Heartbroken to say the least. My beautiful friend Lucy sadly passed today after putting up a strong fight.

“I can't even put into words how kind, radiant and caring she was as a human. Not to mention how insanely beautiful and talented she was.”

open image in gallery She went on to a successful career signing with Elite Model Management ( Getty Images )

Markovic’s agency also released a statement saying: “Lucy was a bright shining light, and had an incredible dry sense of humor. Her smile and laughter could light up a room, and draw you closer to her. She loved to dance, she really shined.

“Modelling was one of Lucy's dreams, and we are deeply honored to have been part of that journey with her. She brought elegance, strength, and beauty to her work. But more than that, she brought herself—her warmth, her laughter, her light.”