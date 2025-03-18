Lucy Dacus confirms she’s dating boygenius bandmate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lucy Dacus has confirmed she’s dating her bandmate, Julien Baker.

Dacus, Baker and Phoebe Bridgers make up the indie supergroup boygenius, which last year took home three Grammys for Best Alternative Music Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.

The 29-year-old singer discussed her romance with Baker, also 29, during a new interview with The New Yorker.

She said that while fans have speculated about their relationship, most people have respected their boundaries. Still, she has her concerns.

“It only takes a handful to make your life feel like a really easily threatened thing,” she told The New Yorker on Monday. “I’ve been practicing not reinforcing that narrative to myself.”

She also revealed her relationship has inspired some of the songs in her upcoming solo album, Forever Is a Feeling.

“It’s been interesting, because I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that’s true. I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it’s not at risk,” Dacus explained. “Maybe a healthier way to think about it is that it’s not actually fragile.”

“These songs are about different people. But, you know, ‘Most Wanted Man in West Tennessee’—what are you gonna do?” she added, as Baker was also born outside of Memphis.

(From left) Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker of Boygenius ( Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

Dacus went on to note that throughout her dating life, she’s found love with friends or music collaborators.

“How are you doing romance without friendship?” she said. “I can’t imagine. That feels so hollow. It makes me feel ill! Someone that’s not my friend? Are you serious? Almost every relationship I have been in, we’ve had some business or creative dealings.”

Of her preference for fellow musicians, she added: “I don’t mean this just sexually, but it turns me on. To have your minds meet on something, and be, like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you said what I couldn’t say. I love your mind.”

During an interview with People on Tuesday, Dacus once again confirmed her relationship, recalling why she and Baker decided to go public.

“We were like, ‘What is actually at risk for people knowing this?’ We wanted to be protective because it matters so much. I hope to God people knowing won't make it a less true or pleasant experience. So that's one of the many precious things I'm giving up with this record,” she explained, referring to her new album. “And she's ready to be telling people, too. So, from us to you, we are in love.”

Boygenius announced in 2024 that they would be going on indefinite hiatus following 2023’s The Record.

“The decision to take time off came even before the record came out. We always said, ‘One year,’” Dacus told The New Yorker. “Let’s protect our friendship, let’s protect our energy, let’s not have each other feel pressure to keep it going for the others,” she said. “It was so much fun, and I think we ended at the perfect time

Dacus’ solo album, Forever Is a Feeling, is out on March 28. Meanwhile, Baker is releasing her album, Send a Prayer My Way, with Torres on April 18.