What is pegging? An expert explains the act that can help improve your sex life

Pegging. You’ve probably heard of it, some of you may even practise it regularly, but what is it?

The sexual act, which has been referenced in everything from Deadpool to Peep Show, The Bold Type and Broad City, is when a woman penetrates a man anally using a strap-on dildo.

According to a 2020 study from sex toy retailer Love Honey, 10 per cent of women polled had pegged their partner, while there had also been a 200 per cent rise in strap-on purchases that year. So what’s all the fuss about?

What is pegging?

“Pegging is the colloquial name for when a man is penetrated anally by a woman using a strap-on dildo,” UK sex blogger the Kinky Ninja explains.

The term “pegging” was populaised by a contest in Dan Savage’s long-running Savage Love sex advice column at the turn of the millennium after the writer noted that there was no common name for the sex act.

What are the sexual benefits of pegging?

It is believed that that due to the sensitive nerves in a man’s prostate – the area located at the front of the rectum – penetration by pegging can be “more pleasurable” than a penis orgasm.

The Kinky Ninja explains that pegging can be just as pleasurable for the woman too. “It’s a common misnomer that pegging is physically all about the guy,” she says. “With the right dildo and harness the woman can be stimulated as well – in my experience this is something first-timers often miss.

“For many the physical stimulation is enough for them to have a good time – but for others the mental role reversal aspect of pegging is just as alluring. Experiencing a sexual point of view that’s different to regular gender stereotypes can be an eye-opening and intensely erotic experience.”

How can you bring up pegging with your partner?

If you’re curious about pegging but not sure how to bring it up with your partner, the Kinky Ninja says being open about your wants and needs is key.

“As with most things sexually – being able to openly discuss your wants and needs with your partner is key, and if you feel you have this kind of relationship then just go for it and ask,” she explains.

Can pegging improve your sex life?

The Kinky Ninja says: “For both partners opening up about your sexual needs and trying something new can bring you much closer together. Also don’t forget the great orgasms!”