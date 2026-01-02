Is 2026 the year we all become relationship anarchists?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Of all the dating trends set to dominate 2026, few would suspect “relationship anarchy”. Not least because most people don’t even know what it means. And yet, according to data compiled by the dating app Feeld, one in five of us is practising it already. To some, the term itself might sound like a lexical impossibility: how can you have a relationship if you’re actively rebelling against being in one? Well, quite. But an outright rejection of romantic love is not what relationship anarchy is.

Coined by writer and activist Andie Nordgren in a manifesto published in 2006, the term refers to a relationship style that is not bound by any rules that haven’t been agreed upon by those involved. According to Nordgren’s manifesto, which draws on principles such as anti-hierarchy and anti-capitalism, relationship anarchy “questions the idea that love is a limited resource that can only be real if restricted to a couple”. That means there are no labels, structures or hierarchies because, as Nordgren puts it, “One person in your life does not need to be named primary for the relationship to be real.” This means that you don’t define anyone or anything, rendering terms like “partner” and “friend” obsolete in the place of a more fluid approach to any kind of relationship.

According to Feeld’s survey of more than 9,000 respondents, 20 per cent of those who aren’t already on the app are practising relationship anarchy without realising, with the figure jumping up to 50 per cent among Feeld’s users. Awareness is highest among younger generations, with Gen Z more likely to practice RA than boomers. There are benefits to this lifestyle, too, with Feeld’s report finding that those practising RA were 20 per cent more likely to report having a reliable support network compared to those who don’t, while also being 27 per cent more likely to value small, deep connections for reducing loneliness.

“Through my personal experiences, I’ve learnt RA prioritises community, mutual care, and the cultivation of diverse, meaningful relationships – not just those centred around romance or sex,” says Ruby Rare, who worked with Feeld on its report. “RA is one of several possible avenues to develop emotional depth and resilience, and broaden your community: there’s no one-size-fits-all approach here.”

In other words, practising RA could be the thing that expands your social and romantic network, subsequently enriching your life and combatting loneliness. But how does any of it actually work? And how is it different from other forms of non-monogamy? “In practice, it can look like consensual non-monogamy, but because anarchy is a philosophical or even ideological term, in mindset it is different,” explains Dr Audrey Tang, chartered member of the British Psychological Society. “In consensual non-monogamy, a couple may agree between themselves on an emotional level that they will see other people, but if their view is of ‘relationship anarchy’, they actively reject any terms or expectations surrounding relationships, with each relationship, whether parental, filial, romantic or other, being negotiated on its own terms.”

Sceptics will say that this is just another way for philanderers to justify their behaviour; an argument that many have also levelled against those practising ethical non-monogamy. “We need to be very careful with how people are using terms, especially with so many therapeutic terms out in general parlance,” says Dr Tang. “There is a huge difference between someone saying they don’t want to label a relationship because they believe in RA and saying they don’t want to label it because they’re casually dating.” If someone says they’re a relationship anarchist as a way of legitimising their casual dating preferences, that’s where trouble arises, showing a total lack of understanding and misuse of the term. “It does a disservice to RA and consensual non-monogamy, not to mention being disrespectful to the person they are fooling… and themselves,” adds Dr Tang.

open image in gallery Andie Nordgren coined the term relationship anarchy ( The Conference/YouTube )

Still, when practised properly and responsibly, there are clear benefits to RA, giving all parties a more flexible approach to romantic and platonic love that can change according to their needs. For obvious reasons, practising RA means there’s a major focus on communication and consent, given how crucial both are to ensuring everyone is on the same page and happy with whatever dynamics are unfolding at any given time. It also prioritises agency, behaving in ways that suit you and your values over living according to societal expectations, which might feel archaic to some, particularly younger people who’ve grown up in a culture where unconventional relationship models are less stigmatised.

“Many people are deeply dissatisfied in their relationships and are searching for a way out of patterns that feel constraining, disappointing, or emotionally unfulfilling,” says Lorin Krenn, the internationally recognised relationship coach and author. “Relationship anarchy offers a sense of relief from expectation and pressure, particularly for those who have felt trapped by traditional roles or unmet promises.”

All this looks set to influence the way we find love in 2026, even if we aren’t practising RA ourselves. “Relationships are likely to be shaped less by assumption and more by explicit agreement,” predicts Krenn. “Fewer people are blindly following traditional scripts, and more are questioning how commitment, intimacy and partnership actually fit their lives. This does not necessarily point towards less commitment, but towards more conscious commitment. How well that transition goes will depend on people’s ability to communicate honestly and take responsibility for the emotional impact of their choices.”

Of course, there are also plenty of challenges to this. Moving away from normative relationship structures requires a well-established emotional toolkit. Fluency in boundaries and expectations, as well as self-awareness, is key. According to Feeld’s report, many of its RA users struggle with negotiating relationship boundaries. “There are at least two possible explanations for this,” posits Rare. “One is that the more you stray from the traditional path of monogamy, the less of a roadmap or script you have to follow. Even though forms of ethical non-monogamy have been practised for centuries, its recent perceived visibility and popularity mean many people are still in the early stages of exploration, learning through trial and error.”

open image in gallery Beware: relationship anarchy could lead to challenges ( iStock )

The other potential issue is moving towards an RA dynamic from a more traditional one before either of you is ready. “Changing the structure of a relationship does not automatically resolve the underlying issues within it,” says Krenn. “Without deeper self-awareness, emotional maturity, and the willingness to engage with discomfort, new frameworks often recreate the same challenges in different forms. For some, relationship anarchy becomes a language for dissatisfaction rather than a solution to it.”

Still, it looks like relationship anarchy is going to become a more popularised term in the year ahead, whether we’re into it ourselves or not. If this is being embraced in the right way and with the right infrastructure around it, then it’s nothing but a net positive for all involved, encouraging single people to choose relationship styles that work best for them rather than sticking to social scripts they feel they should abide by – and then hurting people when they diverge away from them.

“If people are choosing partners where a meeting of minds and ideologies is favoured and driven by open communication, then the outlook is bright for 2026, whether we would make those choices or not,” says Dr Tang. “However, if people are just using the terms without fully understanding them, then it is just another example of diluting important and meaningful concepts into a hashtag.”

We certainly don’t need any more of that in the new year.