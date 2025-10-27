Love Island star Olivia Bowen thought she was going to die during scary birth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Love Island star Olivia Bowen has said that she thought she was going to die during the birth of her second child with husband Alex.

The 31-year-old, who appeared on series two of Love Island, had an emergency C-section and blood transfusion after tearing her uterus in two places while welcoming her daughter Siena Grace in August.

“I thought I was going to lose my life,” said the reality star, who originally planned a home birth but was rushed to a hospital to undergo emergency surgery following a severe bladder prolapse.

The couple dubbed the ordeal the “scariest” experience of their lives, with Alex telling The Sun that the atmosphere in the delivery room changed when he was “the colour drain from Olivia’s face”.

“It was really really scary,” Alex said of the moment Olivia began to slip in and out of consciousness. “There is nothing you can really do without being positive for your wife, I guess.”

Olivia lost three litres of blood during the delivery and was given two blood transfusions by doctors.

“They passed her to me and I remember her laying on my chest and then the room just changed. I don’t know what happened,” she said. “I felt so faint. It was the scariest thing.”

Olivia Bowen has said she thought she was going to die while giving birth to her daughter Siena Grace ( Instagram @oliviadbowen )

The reality star spent months recovering from the traumatic birth and suffered severe health anxiety, as well as anaemia and infection. She and her partner confirmed they have no plans for more children.

Olivia and Alex first met in July 2016 while starring in the second season of Love Island, when they fell in love on the show. Two years later, they officially tied the knot before welcoming their baby boy Abel in 2022.

The couple also experienced a traumatic birth when Abel was born after a gruelling 30-hour labour. “He wasn’t breathing when he came out,” Olivia recalled, adding the experience left her with PTSD.

Olivia said she thought of her two-year-old son at home as she began to lose consciousness after welcoming Siena. “It’s such a blur but I do remember thinking ‘what have I done?” she said. “I’ve left Abel at home and now I’m going to lose my life.”