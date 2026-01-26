Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love Island winner Jack Fincham has announced he will return to rehabilitation for two months, stating his belief that his addiction issues would have manifested regardless of his television fame.

The reality TV personality, who won the ITV2 dating show with Dani Dyer in 2018, revealed his decision after a relapse.

Fincham, 34, admitted his previous stint in rehab was unsuccessful because he did not genuinely acknowledge the severity of his problem.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he explained: "I’ll be honest, I didn’t really think I had a problem. I didn’t feel I had an issue. So, I only went for two weeks and I was adamant I’m going home, I don’t need this, I’m fine. When, actually, this has been a part of my personality ever since my adult life, really."

When questioned if his struggles were linked to his sudden rise to fame, Fincham was clear: "No, it just obviously gave me more means to be able to do more of whatever it was I was doing." He acknowledged the significant personal cost, adding, "It’s messed up thousands of opportunities."

open image in gallery Fincham appeared in court in 2025 ( PA Wire )

Despite online detractors, he expressed a desire to use his platform positively: "But, unfortunately for them, I have got a platform, and if I can help one person, then I’ve done my job." This time, he plans a two-month stay "miles, miles, miles up north, 600 acres of land."

The announcement follows a period of legal challenges for Fincham. Last year, he successfully appealed a six-week jail term for dangerous dog offences, walking free from court.

Prosecutor Erin Peck said that Fincham’s dog bit a runner in September 2022 in Swanley in Kent. Essex Police said that a man in his 40s reported an injury to his arm caused by the dog.

Ms Peck said that the runner had accepted an apology and Fincham was going to be cautioned and engage with a responsible dog ownership course.

She said conditions were made including that his dog must be muzzled, but in June last year there was a second incident in Grays in Essex when his dog was out of control and he was later charged. Essex Police said that in the Grays incident, a woman in her 40s reported that a dog grabbed her leg, leaving no injury.

Fincham was ordered to pay £3,680 in total, including a £2,000 contribution to kennelling costs, a fine of £961 and £200 compensation to Mr Sudell.

Richard Cooper, for Fincham, said the defendant “has no savings” but the magistrate said Fincham could pay in instalments, initially at £400 per month.

open image in gallery Jack Fincham with Dani Dyer and her father Danny Dyer in 2018 ( Getty Images )

He had previously received an extended suspended sentence for driving offences, including drug-driving.

Fincham and Dyer, who found love in the villa, split in 2019, with Dyer now married to footballer Jarrod Bowen.