Love is Blind’s Lydia Velez Gonzalez has filed for divorce from her husband, Milton Johnso,n after nearly three years of marriage.

Gonzalez, 34, and Johnson, 27, met in 2022 on season five of the popular Netflix reality show, which puts men and women in dating “pods” where they can speak to each other, but not see each other.

In a podcast appearance, Gonzalez shared that there was a “layer of situations and things that just kept piling it up” that led to her decision to file for divorce.

“I needed to share my thoughts and my experience because what I’ve been suffering in silence has been too much for me to be quiet and keep quiet,” she told fellow Love Is Blind alum Amber Desiree “AD” Smith on her podcast What's the Reality?

In 2022, the couple revealed that Gonzalez was living in Houston while Johnson had to move to Long Beach, California, for their respective jobs. However, Gonzalez made it clear that the long distance and their age gap weren’t to blame for the breakdown.

“Maybe the internet was right, that he wasn’t ready for marriage. I don't think he was ready to be a husband,” she said.

Gonzalez said problems began in October 2022, six months into their marriage, when Johnson refused to cut off a woman he had dated in the past. She explained that during their marriage, multiple women accused Johnson of “heavily flirting” with them.

“My heart went to the floor. I felt betrayed and disrespected.”

Gonzalez said she asked Johnson for a divorce in March, but he allegedly called her “too f***ing stupid” and “an untrustworthy person”.

“I don't believe he loves me. I still love him, unfortunately... I cannot keep being in a place where I'm not wanted. I’m trying to put back the pieces that he broke.”

The Independent has reached out to Johnson for a comment.

Gonzalez also said she had been diagnosed with fibromyalgia in September, but Johnson did not support her while she struggled with the chronic condition.

“Instead of him being my support, he told me, ‘You’re not dying, you just have to eat healthy and work out,’” she said.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Gonzalez addressed the split, writing: “I never ever wished this ending; or any ending to be honest. I wish I knew the answer to what happened? What made you change? Truly so I could go back and fix it. When you read these words you are probably going to be angry at me. You always were when I ‘overshared’ but this is part of my healing, and gathering back the pieces you broke.”

Gonzalez and Johnson were the only couple in their season to get married. The two were caught up in a first for the reality series, where Gonzalez and another participant, Uche Okorhoa, realised they had dated each other in the real world. Later, Okorhoa accused Gonzalez of stalking him after they broke up and that she followed him onto the show.