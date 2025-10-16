October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to unite in raising awareness and supporting those affected by the disease. As part of the movement, the charity encourages many to wear pink and donate to the cause. Plenty of brands join in raising awareness, too – including Lounge.

The British-born loungewear and lingerie label has been empowering women since its launch nearly a decade ago. Using its growing platform for good, Lounge has long been committed to both high quality lingerie and championing women’s health. Since 2018, it has run the annual Feel your Breast campaign, raising more than £1 million. Education is a key focus of the campaign, which harnesses the power of social media.

On their Instagram and TikTok channels, Lounge provides tutorials and guides on self-checks and lesser-known breast cancer symptoms like skin dimpling, swelling, and changes in texture. The brand’s campaigning encourages early detection through regular self-checks at home – but it’s also gone on the road to raise awareness. Each year, Lounge tours the UK’s universities with its “Boob Box” pop-up, giving away free sets of underwear to women and educating young people on breast cancer.

Through personal stories from women who have undergone treatment, had a mastectomy or battled the mental health implications of having breast cancer, Lounge’s Feel Your Breast project is helping to break the stigma around women’s health issues.

In 2023, the brand took things further by launching the Lounge Foundation – a charitable initiative funding grants and projects that support women and families impacted by breast cancer. This can include everything from wigs and cosmetic surgeries to post-treatment therapies. The foundation works hard all-year-round to fund vital initiatives for women (you can also directly donate yourself on the brand’s website) – and this October, £5 of every purchase goes towards the cause.

So far, the Lounge Foundation has donated £158k to charity partners, funded 42 families to make memories, raised £685k and given 670 gifts to Birmingham women’s and children’s hospital – and it’s only just getting started.

How you can support

Throughout October, Lounge donates £5 from every order to the Lounge Foundation. Your purchase helps fund therapy, research and meaningful moments for those affected as part of Lounge’s Feel your Breast campaign.

From the Adelyn balcony bra set in a gorgeous berry red hue to the on-trend chocolate brown plunge bra set, Lounge’s sets marry function (think plenty of support) with fashion. Statement pieces like lace embroidered red reveal set are perfect for special occasions while the ribbed balcony bra set promises all-day comfort. By shopping at Lounge this October, you’re not only supporting women and raising awareness for the devastating disease, but you can look good while doing it.

