Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson appears to have confirmed his relationship with Love Island star Zara McDermott in an Instagram exchange.

In December 2024, it was reported that McDermott, 28, had split from presenter and I’m A Celeb winner Sam Thompson, 32, after five years together. The pair did not address the breakup directly, but Thompson made allusions to a “tough time”.

Three months later, the documentary host was linked to Tomlinson, 33, after the couple were seen out in public together. They have since been pictured holding hands and kissing.

Their relationship, however, appears to have reached new levels of intimacy after the couple decided to publicly show their affection for one another on Instagram.

McDermott, who rose to fame as a contestant on the 2018 series of Love Island, shared a picture of herself working on a BBC Three documentary about Thailand on Thursday (8 May).

“In the edit for my new series all about Thailand,” she captioned the post. “I’m so unbelievably excited about this one. I can’t believe I’ve been making documentaries for five years now… Every year that goes by I feel my confidence in front of the camera, in my producing (and in myself!!) growing so much.

“I feel really proud of this, of our amazing team for creating such a special series with so much depth to it, exploring some pretty serious topics but also capturing the fun too. I learnt SO much making this programme. I cannot wait. @bbcthree (Thailand will be out later this year after my stalking documentary which will be out this summer).”

open image in gallery Tomlinson said he is ‘proud’ of his girlfriend ( Getty )

Tomlinson sent fans into a frenzy with his comment on the post, which reads: “Proud of you x”. The comment received thousands of likes, and hundreds of replies in response.

“You’re so cute, so supportive, i love you,” wrote one person after Tomlinson’s compliment.

The singer’s sister, Daisy, also shared her support on McDermott's post, writing: “Clever and beautiful” alongside a heart emoji.

News of their relationship comes months after McDermott’s split from Thompson. Rumours of a rift first emerged in June last year, when it was reported that the couple were in “crisis talks”.

open image in gallery McDermott shared an update from her new BBC documentary on Thailand ( Instagram/Zara_McDermott )

At the time, a source detailed Thompson and McDermott’s ongoing struggles to The Sun, claiming: “Since Christmas, Zara and Sam have been really busy with work and have had little quality time to see each other and as a result, their relationship has suffered.

“They’ve both wanted to make the most of their careers and say yes to all the exciting opportunities offered to them. Last weekend it came to a head and they had a big row. It was very upsetting and they needed some time to let the dust settle.”

According to the publication, McDermott left her shared home with Thompson in London to stay with her parents in Essex before flying to Majorca for a modelling job.