Lorraine Kelly has shared a health update after undergoing surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes.

The Scottish TV presenter, best known for hosting the ITV morning programme Lorraine, told fans on Saturday that she was having the minimally invasive procedure keyhole surgery after not “feeling all that well for a little while”.

In an update on Monday (5 May), Kelly shared a picture of herself sitting in a wheelchair surrounded by five members of hospital staff, telling fans that she has returned home and was “following doctors’ orders”.

“Huge thanks to these kind, caring, gorgeous professionals who took care of me at @heatherwoodhospital – back home now and following doctors orders to rest up – My surgeon Mr Ahmed Rafaat has been so reassuring throughout – and I can’t thank the whole team enough!”

The presenter has been met with well-wishes from celebrity colleagues and friends, with Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden writing: “Sending lots of love xxxx.”

Lorraine host Christine Lampard sent three love-heart emojis while Katie Piper added: “Glad you are home. Rest up.”

BBC Radio 4 host Gaby Roslin said: “Get well soon my darling. Big love.”

“Rest up,” remarked Dannii Minogue, while Vanessa Feltz commented: “Enjoy a bit of convalescence with your beautiful girls.”

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly pictured with the staff at Heather Wood hospital in Ascot ( Instagram via @lorrainekellysmith )

Kelly reassured fans on Saturday that the procedure was “purely preventative” and that she was going to be “totally fine”.

“Just wanted to let you know that I’m having a wee procedure today,” she said in a video recorded from her hospital bed. “I’ve not been feeling all that well for a little while. So I had some scans and tests and I have to have my ovaries and my tubes taken out.”

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly underwent surgery to have her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed over the weekend ( @lorrainekellysmith )

Kelly has been absent from her show so far this week, with Sian Welby standing in during Monday’s programme, and Dermot O’Leary taking over hosting duties on Tuesday.

The procedure, which is known as salpingo-oophorectomy, takes one to two hours and requires several more hours of recovery in hospital.

The NHS advises that you must stay off work for two to four weeks after having the procedure. Kelly did not state why she was having her ovaries removed, but it is typically done as a preventative measure if there's a significant risk of associated disease, such as ovarian cancer.