Travel creator Alana Rainer spends much of her time exploring Asia, from Thailand and China to Sri Lanka and the Philippines, capturing the striking surroundings in her trademark vibrant, raw and naturalistic style. Here, back in the UK, we follow Alana as she seeks out (and shoots) some spicy Asian eats at London restaurant Sticky Mango, before heading along the South Bank to shoot Tower Bridge at night, all captured using the impressive camera specs and Galaxy AI capabilities of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE device. Simply click the video to watch.