8 ways to freshen up your home through natural biophilic design

It’s long been known that spending time in nature is good for both mental and physical health. But that exposure to the benefits of the natural world doesn’t have to stop the second you go inside your home.

Incorporating elements of nature into the home – biophilic design – has become increasingly popular in recent years, and interior designers say it’s one of the most prominent home design trends of 2025.

But don’t be fooled into thinking biophilic design is just about putting a bit of greenery in your living room.

“This is about more than adding a few potted plants,” stresses interior designer Abby Laybourne, co-founder of Studio 3 Creatives in London. “It’s about designing with intention.

“With our lives increasingly driven by screens and fast-paced routines, many of us are craving more moments to switch off and feel grounded in our surroundings, Biophilic design, which draws on our deep-rooted, instinctive connection to the natural world, is one of the most powerful tools we have to support that shift.”

Laybourne says she’s seen a noticeable move towards this nature-led approach among clients, and points out: “While it may be trending now, biophilic design is far more than a fleeting aesthetic – it’s a mindset, a mood, and a philosophy.”

And Johanna Constantinou, interior trends expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors, says wanting to feel soothed by nature isn’t just about aesthetic appeal, explaining: “Studies show that integrating natural elements into our homes can improve mental wellbeing, enhance focus, reduce stress, and even support better sleep.”

But although biophilic design can be used to bring a natural feel to walls, floors, fixtures and fittings, it doesn’t have to be all-encompassing, she stresses.

“Incorporating biophilic decor into your home isn’t about doing a complete overhaul,” she says. “Small, thoughtful touches such as linen curtains that let the light in can bring the serenity of the outdoors inside.”

Here’s how to bring the outdoors in to your home, according to the experts…

1. Maximise or mimic natural light

There’s no substitute for natural light when it comes to uplifting a space and your spirits, says Laybourne. She suggests positioning reading nooks, desks or seating areas near windows to soak up daylight, and avoiding blocking windows with heavy curtains. Instead, opt for lightweight voiles or linens, café curtains or shutters that soften light without shutting it out.

She says: “In darker corners or north-facing rooms, mimic nature’s rhythm with layered warm white lighting – table and floor lamps, dimmable pendants and ceiling spots, and soft-glow wall lights – to make even a shadowy corner feel warm and welcoming.”

2. Embrace organic textures and materials

One of the simplest ways to embrace biophilic design is by choosing materials that reflect nature, says Constantinou. “Think warm woods, organic stone, sisal fabrics and textured surfaces that create a tactile, earthy feel,” she suggests.

And Laybourne stresses a nature-connected space starts with what you can touch. “Think less gloss, more grain,” she advises. “Incorporate tactile finishes like raw linen cushions, unpolished marble, matte glazed ceramics, or handwoven wool rugs. The key is imperfection – let knots, veins, and patina tell their story.”

3. Let nature guide your palette and patterns

Go beyond green, advises Laybourne, who explains: “Biophilic colour schemes draw from the outdoors in all its subtlety – from the blue-grey of a misty sky to the soft blush of sun-warmed clay. Think sage, ochre, rust, indigo, sand, and stone.”

She says nature-inspired patterns can be literal or abstract, such as botanical wallpapers, handmade tiles with organic movement, or textiles that echo foliage or mineral forms.

And Constantinou adds: “Shades inspired by the landscape – forest greens, ocean blues, sandy beiges – evoke a calming sense of place, and patterns that resemble natural forms like leaves, water ripples, or floral motifs can further reinforce the biophilic aesthetic.”

4. Foster natural flow and curves

Good layout mirrors the gently layered flow of nature, says Laybourne. She suggests prioritising circulation space around furniture, and swapping harsh lines for curves by introducing items such as rounded headboards, circular tables, or even a gently arched doorway to soften the energy of a room.

She says: “In bedrooms, we lean into quiet materials, enveloping colours, and layered lighting – think flax linen, wool throws, and sconces that cast a soft, golden glow.”

5. Don’t forget the floor

Constantinou says flooring is often overlooked in biophilic design, but she stresses: “It’s foundational to this trend. Opting for real wood flooring or high-quality wood-look alternatives creates a strong link to nature underfoot.”

6. Celebrate the seasons

Laybourne points out that simple, thoughtful shifts throughout the year keep spaces feeling fresh and seasonal. She suggests introducing a bowl of citrus in winter, fresh branches or blossom in spring, or natural woven baskets in summer.

“Swap cushions and throws with the seasons – warm tones and textures in autumn, lighter palettes in spring,” she says.

7. Layer in living greenery

Plants are the most immediate way to bring nature into your home, but Laybourne says the trick is to think of them as part of the design, rather than just decoration.

She suggests using tall plants to anchor corners or frame a window, trailing vines to soften shelving, or a cluster of herbs in the kitchen for scent and practicality.

“We often use architectural greenery such as fiddle-leaf figs, olive trees, or snake plants to create a sculptural impact,” she says. “In bathrooms, consider humidity-loving plants that thrive in steamy corners and bring a sense of sanctuary to your everyday routines.”

8. Add natural pops of colour

Biophilic decor doesn’t all have to be green, and Dr Susanne Lux, a horticultural expert at Pelargonium for Europe, a collective of European geranium breeders, says: “Flowering plants can provide the splashes of colour that will lift a space without compromising the natural atmosphere you’re trying to cultivate.

“I favour geraniums and pelargoniums, which are low-maintenance and will thrive indoors as long as you give them plenty of sun, nutrition and well-drained soil.”