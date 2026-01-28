‘Liverpool is wonderful, warts and all’: Readers on swapping London for other cities

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers are falling in love with Liverpool – and out of love with London, praising the northern city’s culture, character, and affordability.

Responding to local resident Katie Rosseinsky’s piece in praise of Liverpool, many described London as tiring, expensive, and crowded, with soaring rents, long commutes, and a constant pressure to keep up socially and professionally.

For some, the capital no longer feels like a place to put down roots or build a stable life, leaving newcomers seeking alternatives in regional cities.

By contrast, readers said Liverpool combines vibrant arts, historic architecture, green spaces, and a lively food and nightlife scene with a strong sense of community – all the while being more affordable than London.

That appeal comes with caveats, some argued. Rising property prices, gentrification, and student-heavy areas were cited as pushing locals out and diluting the city’s traditional character, with some feeling that Liverpool’s identity is being reshaped by outsiders and economic pressures.

Still, our community largely agrees that Liverpool’s charm endures. Its proud, resilient communities, rich cultural heritage, and everyday joys – from riverside sunsets to quirky local events – make it a city worth living in and exploring, especially as many increasingly turn their backs on the capital.

Here’s what you had to say:

Liverpool is wonderful, warts and all

As someone who has been familiar with Liverpool all my life – from the time when the Green Goddesses glided along the city’s streets and even steam lorries trundled along the Dock Road – I’ve seen this always-vibrant multicultural city pass through difficult times when Thatcher’s Tory government had ideas of abandoning it to absolute decay, to its rebirth and renaissance, and reasserted confidence.

Of course, throughout the years, the unbounded spirit of the Scousers remained, always ready to champion the downtrodden and fight their corner, as exemplified by the fight for justice for the Hillsborough victims.

Here is a city second only to London for the number of listed buildings, a city of many green spaces including beautiful parks, a city bursting with cultural offerings, a wonderful waterfront, glorious beaches and sand dunes on the doorstep, and an airport named as the nation’s favourite because of its human scale and the friendliness of its staff.

This list could go on, including a long list of ‘firsts’ in science, medicine, and social provision, but I think the point has been made – Liverpool is wonderful, warts and all.

Rover

Too many students

Liverpool is a great city, with bags of character and loads of things to see and do. However, too many students, “wools,” and foreigners have diluted its character and identity, and have priced locals out of living in certain areas.

The city’s economy is geared towards students, not locals. All new city centre property developments are for students, and the continued rise of HMOs in certain parts has rendered them unliveable for locals.

I lived on Smithdown Road for 15 years. It was fine to start with, but got progressively worse, with student parties erupting all around you and carrying on until 8am or 9am. Not much fun if you’ve got a family or need to get to work on the back of a good night’s sleep.

VitusVerdegast

Gentrification and local displacement

Local people in Liverpool are being priced out. It’s happening across the North West: Southerners coming up here because it’s cheap, thinking they’re on some wild adventure as they brave the unknown north of Birmingham, and inflating prices for Northerners along the way.

I go to Liverpool and Manchester regularly, as they are only a couple of hours south of me, and the cities have changed beyond recognition. The old Mancunian and Scouse sense of the place is being changed through gentrification and immigration. It’s really not something to be celebrated.

saghia

Tourist attractions and local culture

Loads to do in Liverpool: superb museums, beautiful architecture, the Mersey, etc. The Beatles’ childhood homes are also very atmospheric for a visit. A bowl of Scouse at the Victoria Art Gallery and Museum is worth a pit stop. And there is Port Sunlight, a 15-minute train journey away, with the Lady Lever Art Gallery and other attractions in this purpose-built workers’ community.

MedicineDog

Putting down roots in London

Don’t know Liverpool well, as I’ve only been once, but it’s good to see a young person championing a regional city. Apart from a couple of gap years, I’ve been in London since I was 23; I turn 52 next week. I would concur that it’s not an easy place to put down roots anymore and doubt I’d still be here if I were starting today.

I recognise much of the above in my own life – meeting people, establishing a network – and my wife and I have developed a great friend and social network here, but it takes time.

For me, it’s now pure convenience: we like our home, we have our regular haunts, friends, pubs, evening classes, GPS, pub quizzes, gyms, daughters settled, etc. Whereas I still harbour a dream of moving back to Wales one day – maybe that’s just rose-tinted!

I’d probably miss my friends and the convenience I’ve built up from living here so long far more than I care to admit. A place is what you make it, and if you’ve found happiness, contentment, and a place to call home in Liverpool, fully embrace it and roll with it.

Dogsbrexit

I can see the attraction

I come from Wales and moved to London 50 years ago as a 16-year-old. I have truly had enough of London and visited Liverpool a few times. I can see the attraction for all ages. London, to me, has become very tiring to live in. The only thing I will miss is my freedom.

Michael

Weekend visit

My wife and I went to Liverpool for a weekend simply because we’d never been there. We’ve been raving about it ever since. Loved every minute of it – people, pubs, and the general atmosphere were all great. We did and enjoyed all the tourist things, like the ferry on the Mersey and the Cavern. The modern Catholic Cathedral was a personal highlight.

Goodgulf

Art, food, and sightseeing

Fantastic city. I went there recently to see the prestigious John Moores Painting Exhibition at the Walker Art Gallery, tried some really good restaurants near the harbour, and climbed the tower of the Anglican Cathedral.

hector6

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

