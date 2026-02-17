Logan Paul breaks world record as Pokémon card sells for $16.5 million

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Logan Paul’s Pokémon card obsession has paid off, as the YouTube star sold his “holy grail” item for a record-breaking $16.49 million (£12 million).

Originally made in the late 1990s, the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was first purchased by Paul five years ago for $5.27 million (£3.86 million).

On Monday (16 February), the card, one of only 39 created, was sold after a 42-day auction that culminated in hours of extended bidding.

The final sale price means the 30-year-old internet personality and wrestler is estimated to have made an $8 million profit on the card, an amount he called “absolutely insane”. Its sale broke the Guinness World Record for the most expensive trading card ever sold at auction.

Paul watched the final hours of the auction on a livestream on his YouTube channel, where he boasts more than 23.6 million subscribers.

A few hours before the sale came to an end, the card was sitting at the $6.88 million mark, until last-minute bidders pushed the price to an eye-watering $16.49 million in the last few minutes. “Oh my gosh, this is crazy,” he said when the card finally sold.

The card was sold inside a diamond-encrusted necklace that Paul wore during his WWE debut at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. He said he would deliver it by hand to the highest bidder.

Rare Pokémon trading cards have drastically increased in value in recent years; when Paul’s card first went on sale in December, auctioneer Ken Goldin told

What made Paul’s specific Pokémon Illustrator card so valuable, he explained, was its unblemished condition, earning it a Grade 10 rating.

Before the final sale, Paul – who is best known for making YouTube videos with his brother Jake – shared a message bidding it farewell with his 26.8 million Instagram followers.

“Goodbye my friend [cry emoji] What a privilege it’s been to be the owner of the greatest collectible in the world,” he wrote. “From Guinness World Records to WWE debuts, Netflix to National News, this card and I have been on a generational run.

“This sorta feels like that moment when you beat the Elite Four, get inducted into the Hall of Fame, and the game restarts. As this Grail changes hands, I’m excited to go on my next Pokémon journey.”