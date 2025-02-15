Lisa Snowdon says she has ‘reservation’ about marrying fiancé

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisa Snowdon has revealed she has a “reservation” about marrying her fiancé eight years after getting engaged.

Snowdon started a relationship with George Smart in 2014 after first dating more than two decades ago after meeting while working at MTV – Snowdon as a DJ and Smart as head of events.

The pair got engaged in 2017 and are yet to marry – but the presenter has admitted to having some concerns about doing so.

According to `Snowdon, she has a “tiny hint of reservation” that getting married will “change” their successful relationship.

The presenter and DJ, 53, told The Mirror: “Deep down, I do know it wouldn’t but then I think, ‘Well my mum and dad’s marriage didn’t last,’ and some people say, ‘Don’t do it because it changes things.’

“So there’s 90 per cent of me that knows nothing would change, but a tiny hint of reservation where I think it would.”

However, the couple are proceeding with the marriage, with Snowdon saying she is most excited about being able to call Smart “my husband”.

“I think I prefer ‘my husband’ to ‘my fiancé’,” she said.

In 2023, Snowdon opened up about her fertility journey, sharing frank thoughts about the feelings she experienced after having an abortion in her late twenties.

She attributed her negative thoughts as being part of some women’s tendency to “blame ourselves” and find ways to feel worse about a situation.

George Smart and Lisa Snowdon have been engaged for eight years ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“You do kind of put yourself through a bit of torture,” Snowdon said.

“I think we women have the capability to do that often to ourselves. We just try and add salt to the wound if we’re feeling s***ty. We’re like, ‘What else can I do in order to make myself feel even worse?’ To blame ourselves and feel shame.”

Snowdon also reiterated her confidence in her choice to end the pregnancy, because her partner at the time was not one she wanted to continue a lifelong relationship with.

“I stand by the fact that it [the termination] was the right decision because I’ve always thought that if I’m going to have a family, I want a supportive partner – who’s loving, who’s there – and I was with a man who wasn’t the right man to have in my life. He’d let me down, hugely, wasn’t even there for the first doctor’s appointment [about the pregnancy].

“If I’d had the baby, I’d have been connected to that man for the rest of my life. But every now and then I’d think, ‘Gosh he or she would be this or that age now’. You never forget.”

Snowdon said that she and Smart have accepted they won’t have children and are instead cherishing their own company and the other young people in their close circles.

She said: “We’ve got loads of kids in our lives (five nieces and nephews between them), so we decided to enjoy them and most of all enjoy each other and have adventures, see the world and feel blessed we found each other again.”

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story, the NHS signposts to support through this page. Or you can speak to someone in confidence at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, the UK’s largest abortion provider, by calling 03457 30 40 30 or emailing info@bpas.org