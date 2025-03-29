Former Real Housewife Lisa Rinna reveals her father died by assisted suicide in 2016

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has opened up on her late father Frank Rinna’s “surreal” death.

The former reality star recalled how her father died in 2016 during Friday’s episode of Let’s Not Talk About the Husband, which she hosts with husband Harry Hamlin. When Rinna’s father was 94, his “quality of life had diminished,” to the point where he wanted to die by assisted suicide, she said.

“In Oregon, you’re permitted to check out when you want to check out,” Hamlin said on the podcast. Oregon was the first state to legalize the Death With Dignity Act, which allows terminally ill residents to take medication designed to end their life. “You can do that in Oregon if you follow the right guidelines and the protocols and talk to the right number of doctors.”

Rinna confirmed that “two doctors” signed off on her father’s “terminal illness,” noting that he had to wait about “three-to-six months” before doing assisted suicide.

“I never told this story,” she continued. “I had started the show, and I think it was just too painful at the time.”

She called her father’s death a “trippy, trippy thing,” explaining why it was “so surreal” for her.

open image in gallery Lisa Rinna says her father was ‘so unhappy’ before he died by assisted suicide, which is legal in the state of Oregon ( Getty Images )

“It didn’t feel like I was in my body,” Rinna said, recalling how her father died with her and her half-sister, Nancy, by his side. “The person that’s dying has to be able to pick up the juice, or whatever, to drink it themselves. You can’t administer it to somebody.”

Hamilton reiterated that Frank had to be able to take the pill himself, as this “had to be a willful act on [his] part.” Rinna also shared that the pills were supposed to come on a Tuesday, which ultimately didn’t happen.

“When they set their mind to this, they’re ready, but [the pills] didn’t come until Thursday, and my dad was so mad,” she added. “He was in pain, and he was really unhappy.”

She acknowledged her conflicting feelings during the situation, adding: “You want to support your loved ones. You want to support what they want to do, but you're going to watch your parents kill themselves.”

Once the pills arrived, Rinna said that she and her half-sister set up the room “very nicely,” with Frank Sinatra playing, since her father loved the singer’s music.

“Here’s the thing that nobody tells you and you don’t expect: it doesn’t happen right away,” she said about her father’s death. “If you think about sitting with somebody who’s passing and transitioning for 45 minutes…it’s so surreal.”

open image in gallery Lisa Rinna opened up on her father’s death on the podcast she hosts with her husband Harry Hamlin. ( Getty Images )

Along with Oregon, nine other states have passed laws for assisted suicide: California, Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, Hawaii, Montana Maine, Vermont, and Washington. Assisted suicide is also legal in Washington, D.C.

Rinna’s mouther Louis died in 2021 at age 93 after suffering a stroke.

“Lois DeAndrade Rinna. June 7, 1928 - November 15, 2021 5:05am,” Rinna wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside an old photo of her mother. Heaven Has a New Angel

Two years later, Rinna also revealed that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after eight seasons.

“But I think we all knew it was time. Eight years of that kind of show…What more could I have done, besides generate more memes?” she told The Standard at the time, noting that she was encouraged to leave the show after the criticism she got from fans.

“I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing,” she added. “ I didn't want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy. The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started. I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show! It’s a stupid show! I thought: ‘It’s time to go.’”

