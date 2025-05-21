Lipton celebrates International Tea Day by announcing brand refresh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lipton is celebrating International Tea Day with a rebranding announcement.

The brand unveiled plans for the coming months, including a change to its iconic logo and the release of new tea flavors.

Lipton’s new logo, while still featuring its yellow background with a pop of red, now includes the year the company was founded on the box with a new font along with a green leaf garnish.

“The brand's fresh identity bridges heritage and modernity while honoring its signature yellow, inspired by the sun, and its recognizable red badge,” the news release read.

“More than just a facelift, the rebrand signals a reinvigorated commitment to meeting evolving tastes, lifestyles, and healthy living goals across generations.”

The tea brand will also be introducing English Breakfast and Earl Grey teas, along with a line of fruit and herbal teas, and an expansion of lower and zero sugar iced tea powders — although no specific release date was given.

Part of Lipton’s rebrand includes releasing an English Breakfast tea ( Lipton )

The news comes after Lipton devastated their fans by discontinuing the peach flavor of its iced tea back in March. The soft drink giants posted a photo of a Peach Ice Tea can wearing angel wings to Instagram at the time as it bid goodbye to the fan favorite, much to the disbelief of the comment section.

“You may have heard that our iconic Peach Lipton Ice Tea flavor is getting discontinued,” Lipton’s statement read.

“We know – it hurts (sorry if we've ruined your go-to afternoon chill bev). But don't worry, the rest of your faves are still here to keep you refreshed,” it continued.

Peach Ice Tea fans were quick to share their devastation, with one person writing: “It’s the only flavor people like? Why are you doing this????? Delete and pretend you got hacked.”

“THIS DRINK GIVES ME WILL TO LIVE,” mourned another user.

To lessen their customers’ distress, Lipton teased that Peach Ice Tea could reenter circulation in the future. “Who knows? Maybe one day, Peach will make a legendary comeback,” the statement read.

“We appreciate your understanding during this period of adjustment and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Lipton signed off. “#RIPeach.”

However, one day later, the brand returned to Instagram to reveal the peach flavor would no longer be discontinued. “Oops, is it still March?” the statement read. “Got my dates mixed up…thought it was April Fools already!”

“I’d never take away your favorite flavor, pookies. Your love for Peach has not gone unnoticed.”