Limited Too grows up - the iconic Y2K brand revamps with adult sizing

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Limited Too is making a comeback, but by next spring, they’ll not only be selling clothes to tweens but adults, too.

Originally the little-sister brand to Les Wexner’s The Limited, before expanding to 560 locations at its peak and folding into its cheaper tween counterpart Justice, Limited Too has staged a comeback this year. After retail licensing firm Bluestar acquired Limited Too’s trademarks in 2015, the much-beloved mall staple finally relaunched its clothing line through Kohl’s this summer.

“We have an awesome audience,” the brand’s design manager, Petra Kennedy, toldToday in July. “And even though our audience has grown up, the fact that they’re asking for adult-sized clothing, or accessories that they could wear, it just makes us even more excited and like gets our brains moving in another way. We want to do everything that we can for all the customers. We want to do it all.”

From bomber jackets to plaid dresses, the collection was stocked with tween must-haves, but nostalgic millennial parents took to Limited Too’s social media asking if they too could get in on the action. Many were disappointed to find that the collection was only geared towards tweens.

“So the influencers at the launch party got adult sizes but the regular folk don’t?” said one commenter.

As it turns out, higher-ups listened to the complaints, with the brand’s Instagram account revealing on Thursday (3 October) that they planned on launching adult sizes as well, showing glimpses of the new adult collection.

“We’ve seen the conversation around millennial sizes not being available at the relaunch of Limited Too,” a letter posted on the brand’s Instagram account said. “Please know we’ve been listening closely!”

“Limited Too has always been about celebrating tweens, and we want to keep that special magic alive for the next generation,” the letter continued. “Since our inception, we have wanted to spark joy into the lives of young girls through our fashion. This is why the initial idea of the re-launch was to create the most fun and fabulous products for tweens.”

“Now, we’re excited to tell you that Limited Too will launch for adults this Spring,” the letter revealed, adding that the new adult line is “a tribute to our cherished OGs that have supported us all along.”

Many fans breathed a collective sigh of relief in the comment section.

“Count me in,” someone commented.

“Let me tell you right now,” another added. “If they come out an adult capsule collection I’m buying everything.”

Some wondered why the collection wasn’t as colorful as the typical collections from the early aughts.

“What happened to the colors and the flowers? Millennial Y2K LTD was not grey sweatshirts and black jackets,” one person noted. “And every nostalgia post referring to LTD is the bright and colorful joyous stuff-and one would assume that what people reminisce about online is what they liked about the company…..This is all just the company name on basic boring stuff.”

“This super bland collection that looks nothing like the Y2K LTD we love,” another commenter noted. “Sincerely and truly, please prove me wrong and release back the colorful joy of LTD.”

Although adult fans will have to wait until spring 2025 for the full adult line, the brand announced that a holiday capsule collection will be available starting 15 October, with a wide range of sizes. The capsule collection will reportedly include a babydoll tee, jewel-toned loungewear, and a quilted black bomber jacket with “Limited Too Est. 1987” on the back, nodding to its origins and big-sister brand The Limited.