Lily Allen confirms she has a ‘boyfriend’ in new video after months of speculation

Lily Allen appears to have confirmed she has a new boyfriend after her split from David Harbour.

Allen and the Stranger Things star were married from 2020 to 2025, with the circumstances of their break-up widely believed to have been the inspiration behind Allen’s hit album West End Girl.

Released in October last year, West End Girl heralded a comeback from the “Smile” artist and detailed stories of infidelity and sex addiction within a relationship.

A month later, Allen, 40, was spotted enjoying dinner with Jonah Freud, 28. The pair were seen kissing at her Christmas party soon after, and travelled to Rome and Paris together this year.

This week, Allen appeared to publicly confirm the dating rumours when she was interviewed by Grazia at a party held in Soho, London for Valentino.

Asked who the last person she texted was, the singer became shy and squealed: “My boyfriend!”

The magazine posted a video of the moment on social media where fans expressed their happiness for Allen following her divorce.

Freud is the great-great-grandson of psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud; his father, Matthew Freud, is the British entrepreneur and founder of PR Firm Freud Communications.

Freud’s mother, Caroline Hutton, is the ex-wife of Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother.

He is also well-connected in the entertainment industry. His grandmother Jill was an actor and also the inspiration for Lucy in CS Lewis’s Chronicles of Narnia books. His aunt Emma is a TV interviewer, and his grandfather, Sir Clement Raphael, was a politician and broadcaster. He is also related to the fashion designer Bella Freud.

Freud himself is a writer, researcher and art director. He owns the London bookshop Reference Point, which also functions as a library and a bar giving patrons access to rare books in an intimate setting.

He and Allen were first linked after attending an Oasis party at the Chiltern Firehouse in London in September last year.

In the wake of the release of West End Girl, Allen had told Interview Magazine: “I’m not really looking to go out with another famous person.”

When asked about whether she was “maybe dating someone”, she replied: ‘I’m not in a relationship, but there are some people that I meet up with.”

While the album has been interpreted as inspired by her real-life breakup, Allen has previously described it more generally as “a mixture of fact and fiction which I hope serves as a reminder of how stoic yet also how frail we humans can be”.